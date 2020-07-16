Android Leftovers
-
Honor Tablet 6 and X6 Debut with Android 10 and 5100mAh batteries
-
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Android 10 available as Pixel Experience custom ROM (Download link inside)
-
Android 11 Reportedly Bans Smartphone Cameras From Using Real-Time Face Altering Algorithms
-
Play Magnus to Battle Chess 3D: Here are five chess games for Android smartphone
-
Android Gaming Headlines and Updates: Halfbrick, ZeptoLab, Brawlhalla, and More
-
Best of Android: Mid-2020 Reader's Choice – cast your vote now!
-
22 new Android games from the weeks of July 6 and July 13, 2020
-
This week in Android: Best of Android mid-2020, Huawei P40 Pro Plus giveaway
-
Best budget app for Android an iOS
-
Android and iOS are releasing 117 new emojis in the fall!
-
Turn on dark mode for Gmail on your Android phone and iPhone
-
How to Download “Reels” Videos on iPhone and Android
-
Nokia 4G feature phone TA-1258 with Android spotted at TENAA?!
-
Pterodon Recovery Project is a new custom recovery for Android devices with an optimized GUI and more features
-
Today in Techrights
today's programming and howtos
Graphics: Panfrost Gallium3D, Navy Flounder and WiFi Display Support
Laptop Mode Tools 1.74
Laptop Mode Tools version 1.74 has been released. This release includes important bug fixes, some defaults settings updated to current driver support in Linux and support for devices with nouveau based nVIDIA cards.
