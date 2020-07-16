today's leftovers Lutris Updated With D3D12 DLL Provided By VKD3D-Proton The Lutris open-source gaming platform manager that also makes it easier installing Windows games via Steam is now employing the Valve-backed VKD3D-Proton fork for Direct3D 12 over Vulkan. As outlined earlier this month, Valve funded developers have begun working on "VKD3D-Proton" as a fork of Wine's VKD3D. Similar as Proton is to Wine, VKD3D-Proton is looking to jump-start VKD3D for Direct3D 12 layered over the Vulkan API and getting more newer, high profile Windows games beginning to run nicely on Linux. Performance and game compatibility are the driving factors for VKD3D-Proton.

DragonFlyBSD Lands New EXT2/3/4 File-System Driver DragonFlyBSD has long offered an EXT2 file-system driver (that also handles EXT3 and EXT4) while hitting their Git tree this week is a new version. The new sys/vfs/ext2fs driver, which will ultimately replace their existing sys/gnu/vfs/ext2fs driver is based on a port from FreeBSD code. As such, this driver is BSD licensed rather than GPL. But besides the more liberal license to jive with the BSD world, this new driver has various feature/functionality improvements over the prior version. However, there are some known bugs so for the time being both file-system drivers will co-exist.

Why People Are Hacking Ventilators to Save Lives It’s a tale as old as our digital era: Tech enthusiasts wanting to repair their devices without the authorization of the company that makes them. Apple, for example, is notoriously awful at allowing users access to easy fixes of iPhones or Macbooks and instead offers expensive options at its stores or authorized service providers. And like everything in our society, the current pandemic has exposed these right to repairs practises for what they are: Ridiculous. Our Motherboard EIC Jason Koebler is here to tell us about a Polish hacker who is bypassing manufacturers to repair life saving ventilators that are in short supply wherever COVID-19 cases spike.

New Features in [LibreOffice] Impress Presenter Screen/Presenter Console I am not sure with term is the most up to date, but if you are not familiar with Presenter Screen or Presenter Console. It is the UI that you see in your personal computer or laptop which contain speaker notes as well as timer, and slide order while your notes free slide showed in audience screen (projector or television). If we trace back, this Impress feature was came from extension. It was so popular than the developers integrated it to the core. Michael Meeks, one of veteran of OpenOffice/LibreOffice said in the LibreOffice Design Telegram group that the code needed to be cleaned up. But the good news that in current master Presenter Screen/Presenter Console has receive some updates also. So what's update is that? Thanks for Srijan Bahtia. With his voluntary work, Presenter Screen/Presenter Console now has two new features. I help him to provide necessary icons.

In Africa, An Open Internet Standards Course for Universities To expose the next generation of African experts to open Internet standards, the Internet Society put together a short pilot course on Internet Protocol Security (IPSec). IPSec is a technology used to improve communication security between devices on the Internet. To promote the teaching of open Internet standards in African Universities, the one-month course brought together 70 students from 4 African universities from DRC, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Ghana. The pilot course was designed to provide university lecturers with additional training material to support existing courses at universities.

Cloudflare outage and the risk in today's Internet Yes, we have return to a small Internet, it is big in number of websites, pages, content and all the fiber optic cable linking those servers, actually Data Centers full of servers, full in turn of VPSs or Containers… But small in the number of owners of the infrastructure, even smaller that in the first days. Facebook, Google, Amazon, Cloudflare and Apple concentrate almost all Internet traffic and hosting services. To the point that some people might think that the Internet is Facebook. Some small companies does not even have a website anymore, they just have Facebook page, they do not publish their email on cards, just their Facebook page, and use Facebook Messenger to get contacted by their customers. How is that bad That is bad in such a variety of ways that this post will not be enough to name them, but let us name a few.

Google is using its subsea cable network to detect earthquakes and tsunamis The basic premise is that when an earthquake happens, Google’s undersea cables can pick up the vibrations as the ground shakes underneath them. And Google has already proven the accuracy of this theory. In 2019 it began monitoring the SOP on some of its subsea cables as an experiment, and observed that the ocean floor is “remarkably stable” for most of the time.