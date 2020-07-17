Zrythm 0.8.694 release
Zrythm v0.8.694 has been released! Screenshot: https://www.zrythm.org/static/images/jun-26-2020.png Zrythm is a digital audio workstation designed to be featureful and easy to use. It allows limitless automation through curves, LFOs and envelopes, supports multiple plugin formats including LV2, VST2 and VST3 (via Carla), works with multiple backends including JACK, RtAudio/RtMidi and SDL2, assists with chord progressions via a special Chord Track and chord pads, and can be used in multiple languages including English, French, Portuguese, Japanese and German. Zrythm is free software written in C using the GTK+3 toolkit and can be extended using GNU Guile (Scheme). Current state: Zrythm is still in the late alpha stage and we are working towards stabilizing the project format and entering the beta phase. Changes in 0.8.694: Added - Allow routing from chord track to instrument tracks - Integration test for creating/deleting tracks using Helm - Add additional checks when tracks are added to the project - Add shift-selection for selecting multiple tracks or channels - Add option for level of UI detail (improves CPU usage on lower end machines) - Show bug report dialog on non-fatal errors - Add tests for creating plugins and port connection actions - Make port connections and channel sends undoable - Show error if icon is not found at startup - Add authors to credits section in the manual - Add Guile API for creating sends between tracks, connecting ports between a plugin and a track, and creating tracks as undoable actions - Add Guile test runner - Add Trademark Policy for Zrythm wordmark and logo - Add option to override the program name Changed - Refactor: add `is_project` to many objects - Use weakjack on Windows - Add version requirement on RtAudio dependency - Only create MIDI notes on track 1 when exporting a MIDI region - Update German, Galician, Japanese translations - Print function name and line number in the log - Open plugins that require the KX UI interface with carla - Various drawing optimizations (by passing integers to cairo) - Use configuration file for tests - Each plugin instance now has its own state directory, including non- project plugin instances - Save plugin states when plugin instances are created - Ignore sysex messages from LV2 plugins for now - Update Guile API docs with more examples - Catch invalid SFZ/SF2 paths instead of crashing - Add detailed license information for each icon Fixed - Fix crash when undoing twice after deleting a track - Fix crash when creating a new plugin fails - Fix MIDI note offs not being sent at the right time when moving MIDI notes - Fix issues with initialization of undoable actions when loading projects - Fix crash when closing Zrythm after resizing an automation region - Fix automation tracks not being cloned properly - Fix crash when undoing track deletion with automation - Fix automation regions not properly duplicated when duplicating tracks - Fix MIDI file import on Windows - Fix loading new projects from a loaded project - Fix an issue with exporting - Fix crash when connecting a plugin CV out port to another track's balance control - Fix automation track ID track positions not being updated when moving plugins from one track to another - Fix passing a project file as a command line argument not working - Fix crash when moving tracks - Fix editor not being refreshed when region owner track is deleted You can view the whole changelog here: https://git.zrythm.org/cgit/zrythm/tree/CHANGELOG.md
Also: >Zrythm Approaching Beta As An Easy-To-Use, Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
