Perl (PWC) and Programming/Development/Editing Tools
-
The Task #1 of Perl Weekly Challenge - 069 raised a very interesting question i.e. is 1 strobogrammatic number? So far, I got mixed response some says yes and some not. My first thought was Yes, it is but later changed my mind. It is controversial and I don’t want loose the focus on the task itself. Please remember the objective is to have fun and not to get into controversial domain. I am also very flexible and not tied to any thing. Some even discussed that “upside down” is not same as “180 degree rotation”. I am staying away from it. I like the open culture of Perl Weekly Challenge as you are free to take the route you are comfortable with. There are no compulsion.
-
In computing, a graph is a set of nodes connected by links. The main difference between a tree and a graph is that a tree has one root node, while a graph has more than one root node. You should already have basic knowledge of tree data structure before coming here, as the concepts there, will be used here with little or no explanation.
-
There have been numerous topics on which fans have shared their views and argued with one another against those opposing their views. These holy wars have been everywhere: iPhone vs. Android, Marvel vs. DC, tabs vs. spaces, etc. A similar discussion over which users, particularly those of the Linux community, tend to get heated has been the Emacs vs. Vim debate, which has been ongoing for decades.
This article dives into this long, ongoing Editor War and makes a decision over which program – Emacs or Vim – takes the edge over the other.
-
Vim is one of the most popular open-source command-line text editors. It is highly configurable and supports a lot of options, which is the reason for its popularity among users. In this article, we will discuss some of the Vim setting options that will help you to optimize your editing environment according to your preferences. Most of the options mentioned here are not enabled by default in Vim.
-
Vim or its precursor Vi comes preinstalled on most Linux distributions and macOS. Knowing the basics of Vim is important if you are a system administrator or just a regular Linux user.
-
A macro is defined as a process that specifies the execution sequence of a certain operation. Macros are generally created for the tasks that are supposed to occur quite frequently. In Windows operating system, Microsoft Word also allows you to create macros for editing purposes. Similarly, in the Linux operating system, the VIM text editor provides you with the ability to create macros very easily. Therefore, in this article, we will explain to you the method of creating macros in VIM for repetitive tasks while using Ubuntu 20.04.
-
Ctags is a tool used for navigating source code indexing methods, classes, identifiers, and variables. Ctags stores the index of programming code in a separate tags file. In the tags file, each line contains a single tag. You can obtain a lot of details from this index. Ctags supports 41 programming code languages and make it easier to search for methods or function blocks in large projects, especially when you do not know the working of code lines. For example, sometimes, you might not know how the particular method to be called when programming. With the ctags tool, you can immediately jump to the method definition.
Linux 5.8-rc6
Things continue to look very normal, even if this is a big release.
rc6 is pretty much par for the course, and nothing in here stands out
size-wise or otherwise.
The stats all look normal, with a fairly flat diffstat (so no huge
hotspots, no big scary changes). Drivers (all over), architecture
updates (arm64, x86), with some filesystem and core kernel changes.
Shortlog appended, but I doubt most people will find anything exciting
in there. Which is all good. Calm and boring is how I like it.
Linus
Python Programming
-
It can be tedious to figure out what data to track, create data models and build middleware for your Django project if you just want to collect some basic information about clients that connect to your web application . Fortunately, the library django-user-visit is a handy Django project that quickly handles all of this complexity for you. In this tutorial, we'll learn how to use django-user-visit in a new Django project to add daily visit data tracking to Django projects.
-
An iterator is a valuable tool for Python. It is an object used to iterate all the elements of a collection. Iterator gives access to the elements of a container, but it does not do the iteration on its own. It works like a database cursor and is used to read the record list one by one. For example, a ‘for’ loop that iterates the values of a container works as an iterator. Python has many in-built iterators for iterable objects, such as lists, tuples, dictionaries, etc. Without these iterators, ‘itertools‘ functions can be used to return other iterators in Python. This article shows how to use the loop as an iterator, custom iterator, infinite iterator, and control infinite iterator in Python 3. Some uses of the ‘itertools’ functions are also explained in the last part of this tutorial.
-
Python functions are usually referenced by a name, and when this is the case, the set of statements can be reused or executed as many times as needed in a program. It is a way to run the same statements from multiple places in a program without having to rewrite them each time they are needed.
In Python, functions are first-class citizens. This means that you can pass functions around like any other object; you can assign them to variables, store them in lists and tuples or define them inside other functions. Python already comes with pre-defined functions like print(). These predefined functions are known as built-in functions and Python allows you to create your functions called user-defined functions.
-
We had 4 talks in the online meetup of July 2020. The theme decided as a virtue of talks selected was Testing and Code Quality.
This cheap Linux smartphone can replace your PC
-
Pine64, a maker of Linux smartphones, has introduced its new PinePhone Convergence Package handset that can be used as a PC when plugged to an external display and a keyboard. The device costs just $199 and is aimed primarily at Linux enthusiasts.
The PinePhone Linux smartphone is based on the Alpine Linux-based PostmarketOS that can be used both in smartphone and desktop modes.
The smartphone mode works just like one comes to expect from a Linux-based handset, whereas the desktop mode currently acts like the second screen to the device, meaning there could be more features to come soon.
-
TechRadar experiences on Pine64’s new “PinePhone Convergence Package deal” handset, calling it “a Linux desktop you possibly can hold in your pocket” that can be utilized as a PC when plugged into an exterior show and a keyboard.
The machine prices simply $199 and is aimed primarily at Linux fans. The PinePhone Linux smartphone is predicated on the Alpine Linux-based PostmarketOS that can be utilized each in smartphone and desktop modes… The principle element that transforms the PinePhone right into a PC-like machine is its USB-C docking bar that options an HDMI show output, two USB Sort-A connectors, and a 10/100Mb Ethernet port.
The thought of utilizing a smartphone with an exterior show and keyboard to run sure purposes has not gained a lot traction neither with HP’s Elite x3 Home windows Telephone 10 handset nor with Samsung’s smartphones with its DeX software program. Maybe, since Linux group is mostly extra inclined to experiment with their devices (and their time), Pine64’s PinePhone Convergence has a greater probability to be really used as a desktop by its homeowners.
