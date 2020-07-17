Perl (PWC) and Programming/Development/Editing Tools
The [Perl] Weekly Challenge #069
The Task #1 of Perl Weekly Challenge - 069 raised a very interesting question i.e. is 1 strobogrammatic number? So far, I got mixed response some says yes and some not. My first thought was Yes, it is but later changed my mind. It is controversial and I don’t want loose the focus on the task itself. Please remember the objective is to have fun and not to get into controversial domain. I am also very flexible and not tied to any thing. Some even discussed that “upside down” is not same as “180 degree rotation”. I am staying away from it. I like the open culture of Perl Weekly Challenge as you are free to take the route you are comfortable with. There are no compulsion.
Graph Data Structure Tutorial
In computing, a graph is a set of nodes connected by links. The main difference between a tree and a graph is that a tree has one root node, while a graph has more than one root node. You should already have basic knowledge of tree data structure before coming here, as the concepts there, will be used here with little or no explanation.
Emacs vs Vim
There have been numerous topics on which fans have shared their views and argued with one another against those opposing their views. These holy wars have been everywhere: iPhone vs. Android, Marvel vs. DC, tabs vs. spaces, etc. A similar discussion over which users, particularly those of the Linux community, tend to get heated has been the Emacs vs. Vim debate, which has been ongoing for decades.
This article dives into this long, ongoing Editor War and makes a decision over which program – Emacs or Vim – takes the edge over the other.
Important VIM Options and Settings
Vim is one of the most popular open-source command-line text editors. It is highly configurable and supports a lot of options, which is the reason for its popularity among users. In this article, we will discuss some of the Vim setting options that will help you to optimize your editing environment according to your preferences. Most of the options mentioned here are not enabled by default in Vim.
How to Delete Lines in Vim / Vi
Vim or its precursor Vi comes preinstalled on most Linux distributions and macOS. Knowing the basics of Vim is important if you are a system administrator or just a regular Linux user.
How to create Macros in VIM for Repetitive Tasks?
A macro is defined as a process that specifies the execution sequence of a certain operation. Macros are generally created for the tasks that are supposed to occur quite frequently. In Windows operating system, Microsoft Word also allows you to create macros for editing purposes. Similarly, in the Linux operating system, the VIM text editor provides you with the ability to create macros very easily. Therefore, in this article, we will explain to you the method of creating macros in VIM for repetitive tasks while using Ubuntu 20.04.
Integrating Vim with ctags
Ctags is a tool used for navigating source code indexing methods, classes, identifiers, and variables. Ctags stores the index of programming code in a separate tags file. In the tags file, each line contains a single tag. You can obtain a lot of details from this index. Ctags supports 41 programming code languages and make it easier to search for methods or function blocks in large projects, especially when you do not know the working of code lines. For example, sometimes, you might not know how the particular method to be called when programming. With the ctags tool, you can immediately jump to the method definition.
Linux 5.8-rc6
Things continue to look very normal, even if this is a big release. rc6 is pretty much par for the course, and nothing in here stands out size-wise or otherwise. The stats all look normal, with a fairly flat diffstat (so no huge hotspots, no big scary changes). Drivers (all over), architecture updates (arm64, x86), with some filesystem and core kernel changes. Shortlog appended, but I doubt most people will find anything exciting in there. Which is all good. Calm and boring is how I like it. LinusAlso: Linux 5.8-rc6 Kernel Released - "Things Continue To Look Very Normal"
Python Programming
This cheap Linux smartphone can replace your PC
