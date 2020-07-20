Video Trimmer: A No-nonsense, Simple Video Trimming Application for Linux Desktop
Video Trimmer is a dead simple tool to trim videos quickly without re-encoding it. It doesn’t do anything else other than trimming videos and that’s by design.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 861 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
New Pinebook Pro ARM Linux Laptop Batch Is Now Available for Pre-Order from $199.99
If you’ve been waiting to buy the Pinebook Pro ARM-powered Linux laptop from PINE64, the wait is finally over. A second batch of units is now available to order from the PINE64 online store, and you can get your hands on this jewel for only $199.99 USD. Both ISO and ANSI keyboards options are available. Featuring a 14.1-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD (1920×1080) resolution, the Pinebook Pro Linux laptop is powered by 64-Bit Dual-Core ARM 1.8GHz Cortex A72 and Quad-Core ARM 1.4GHz Cortex A53 processors, Quad-Core MALI T-860 GPU, 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM, and 64GB eMMC 5.0 storage.
Video Trimmer: A No-nonsense, Simple Video Trimming Application for Linux Desktop
Video Trimmer is a dead simple tool to trim videos quickly without re-encoding it. It doesn’t do anything else other than trimming videos and that’s by design.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 51 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
6 hours 2 min ago
6 hours 5 min ago
9 hours 57 min ago
11 hours 29 min ago
11 hours 44 min ago
19 hours 40 min ago
19 hours 54 min ago
1 day 11 hours ago