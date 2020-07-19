Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Android Leftovers

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 20th of July 2020 11:40:29 AM Filed under
Android
»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

New Pinebook Pro ARM Linux Laptop Batch Is Now Available for Pre-Order from $199.99

If you’ve been waiting to buy the Pinebook Pro ARM-powered Linux laptop from PINE64, the wait is finally over. A second batch of units is now available to order from the PINE64 online store, and you can get your hands on this jewel for only $199.99 USD. Both ISO and ANSI keyboards options are available. Featuring a 14.1-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD (1920×1080) resolution, the Pinebook Pro Linux laptop is powered by 64-Bit Dual-Core ARM 1.8GHz Cortex A72 and Quad-Core ARM 1.4GHz Cortex A53 processors, Quad-Core MALI T-860 GPU, 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM, and 64GB eMMC 5.0 storage. Read more

Video Trimmer: A No-nonsense, Simple Video Trimming Application for Linux Desktop

Video Trimmer is a dead simple tool to trim videos quickly without re-encoding it. It doesn’t do anything else other than trimming videos and that’s by design. Read more

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6