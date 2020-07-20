New Pinebook Pro ARM Linux Laptop Batch Is Now Available for Pre-Order from $199.99 If you’ve been waiting to buy the Pinebook Pro ARM-powered Linux laptop from PINE64, the wait is finally over. A second batch of units is now available to order from the PINE64 online store, and you can get your hands on this jewel for only $199.99 USD. Both ISO and ANSI keyboards options are available. Featuring a 14.1-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD (1920×1080) resolution, the Pinebook Pro Linux laptop is powered by 64-Bit Dual-Core ARM 1.8GHz Cortex A72 and Quad-Core ARM 1.4GHz Cortex A53 processors, Quad-Core MALI T-860 GPU, 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM, and 64GB eMMC 5.0 storage.