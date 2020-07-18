Draw now has support for adding visible signatures to an existing PDF file. This is in contrast with the old functionality which was limited to invisible signatures. First, thanks to the Dutch Ministry of Defense in cooperation with Nou&Off who made this work by Collabora possible.

Yesterday, in the Ibero-American afternoon/evening, the Hispanic LibreOffice Community gathered for the third consecutive month, with panelists who covered different topics related to the office suite. The event was broadcast live on YouTube. The activity began at 16:00 UTC, extended for just over 6 hours and featured speakers from 6 nationalities, recognized for their participation and collaboration in the project.

Project V: Open-source Tools to Build your Own Private Network If you are interesting to build your own internet-ready privacy network, You are in luck with this open-source project (Project V). But wait, Why would any one would be interested to go through all of the troubles to build his own configured structure instead of choosing a service from the free dozens up-there? For many the thrill of learning and see how it works, for others they like to be in-control of their own tools. Project V is a multi-platform production-ready set of tools to build privacy-ready networks. It's core called V2Ray; a tool that manages network protocols and communications.