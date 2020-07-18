Python Programming
-
Django 3.1 release candidate 1 released
Django 3.1 release candidate 1 is the final opportunity for you to try out the potpourri of new features before Django 3.1 is released.
The release candidate stage marks the string freeze and the call for translators to submit translations. Provided no major bugs are discovered that can't be solved in the next two weeks, Django 3.1 will be released on or around August 3. Any delays will be communicated on the django-developers mailing list thread.
-
An introduction to mutation testing in Python
You have tests for everything; maybe you even have a badge in your project repository stating 100% test coverage. But what are these tests helping you do? How do you know?
The costs of unit tests are clear to developers. Tests have to be written. Occasionally they don't work as intended: there are false alarms or flapping tests that alternate success and failure without any code changes. The small bugs you can find through unit tests are valuable, but often they happen quietly on a developer machine and are fixed before a commit ever goes into version control. But the truly alarming bugs are mostly invisible. And the worst of all, the missing alarms are completely invisible: you don't see the bugs you failed to catch until the code gets into a user's hands—and sometimes not even then.
There is one type of test that makes it possible to make the invisible visible: mutation testing.
-
PyDev of the Week: Jim Crist-Harif
This week we welcome Jim Crist-Harif (@jcristharif) as our PyDev of the Week! Jim is a contributor to Dask, Skein and several other data science / machine learning Python packages. Jim also blogs about Python.
[...]
Hi, I’m Jim! I grew up near Minneapolis, MN. Growing up we weren’t allowed much screen time, so I didn’t really get into computer-y things until college. I was more into building physical things, and spent a large amount of time in my dad’s workshop.
In college I studied Mechanical Engineering, and liked it so much I continued on to graduate school, focusing on System Dynamics and Controls. Graduate school ended up being fairly detrimental for my mental health, so after 2 years I quit, moved to TX, and took a job with Anaconda. This turned out to be a great decision! My job there was to better the Python ecosystem, which let me work on all sorts of interesting projects (it also led me to give several talks).
-
RunSnakeRun 3.0.0 Beta 1
So I finally sat down and finished off the work I was doing a while ago to get RunSnakeRun updated to run on Python 3 and support pyspy/speedscope files. There was a bunch of stuff needed to make us compatible with the wxPython Pheonix releases, a huge and horrible hack to let us load Python2 pstats dumps on Python3 (basically running python2 in a subprocess), a seeming loss of Meliae support (since AFAIK it doesn't run on python3), and really far too much code churn, but oh well.
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 7 : Completion of Multiple KML Overlay UI
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-In: Week 8
-
LibreOffice: Hispanic LibreOffice Community, Draw and GSoC
Project V: Open-source Tools to Build your Own Private Network
If you are interesting to build your own internet-ready privacy network, You are in luck with this open-source project (Project V). But wait, Why would any one would be interested to go through all of the troubles to build his own configured structure instead of choosing a service from the free dozens up-there? For many the thrill of learning and see how it works, for others they like to be in-control of their own tools. Project V is a multi-platform production-ready set of tools to build privacy-ready networks. It's core called V2Ray; a tool that manages network protocols and communications.
