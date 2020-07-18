LibreOffice: Hispanic LibreOffice Community, Draw and GSoC
A new virtual meeting of the Hispanic Community was held
Yesterday, in the Ibero-American afternoon/evening, the Hispanic LibreOffice Community gathered for the third consecutive month, with panelists who covered different topics related to the office suite.
The event was broadcast live on YouTube. The activity began at 16:00 UTC, extended for just over 6 hours and featured speakers from 6 nationalities, recognized for their participation and collaboration in the project.
Adding visible signatures to existing PDF files in Draw
Draw now has support for adding visible signatures to an existing PDF file. This is in contrast with the old functionality which was limited to invisible signatures.
First, thanks to the Dutch Ministry of Defense in cooperation with Nou&Off who made this work by Collabora possible.
LibreOffice GSoC Week 7 Report
LibreOffice GSoC Week 6 Report
LibreOffice GSoC Week 5 Report
