today's howtos
How to use Element and Matrix with a screen reader
Spam Classification with ML-Pack
Backing up and Restoring an Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager
Mounts read only – How to open disassembly – USB Stick 3.0 32GB 32G SanDisk Ultra 100MB/s Flash Drive
Using ifstat for Linux network statistics
Analyzing systemd calendar and timespans
LibreOffice: Hispanic LibreOffice Community, Draw and GSoC
Project V: Open-source Tools to Build your Own Private Network
If you are interesting to build your own internet-ready privacy network, You are in luck with this open-source project (Project V). But wait, Why would any one would be interested to go through all of the troubles to build his own configured structure instead of choosing a service from the free dozens up-there? For many the thrill of learning and see how it works, for others they like to be in-control of their own tools. Project V is a multi-platform production-ready set of tools to build privacy-ready networks. It's core called V2Ray; a tool that manages network protocols and communications.
Python Programming
