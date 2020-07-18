Open/Hackable Hardware and Programming
-
Waveshare Launches an Affordable 7-Color e-Paper Display
The company claims examples for Raspberry Pi, Jetson Nano, Arduino, and STM32 will be provided in the Wiki once it’s updated.
-
PolarFire SoC Icicle 64-bit RISC-V and FPGA Development Board Runs Linux or FreeBSD (Crowdfunding)
We got some more details about PolarFire RISC-V FPGA SoC late last year, and we were promised a Linux capable 64-bit RISC-V & FPGA development board with PolarFire SoC Icicle kit in Q3 of 2020.
We are already in July 2020. So where is the board? Oh, look! It’s right here on Crowd Supply where it is offered for $499, and shipping is expected to start in mid-September.
-
What have you been playing recently? We've been tinkering with a Raspberry Pi 4
Apparently we missed the weekend and didn't ask you for your latest recommendations? Let's fix that. What have you been playing recently and what do you think about it?
For me personally, I've actually been doing something a little different. Since my 32nd birthday is coming up soon on July 30, I picked up a Raspberry Pi 4 (4GB model) and what a wonderful little device it is. I can finally join the world of tiny computers! Using the full Raspberry Pi 4 Desktop Kit, it couldn't have been any easier and what a joy it was to get going.
Snap it together into the little case, plug it in with the SD card that came with the 'NOOBS' installer so there's absolutely no fuss. Okay, that's a small lie, there was a tiny bit of fuss with KODI having a really slow mouse which was solvable by adding "usbhid.mousepoll=0" to the end of "/boot/config.txt".
Without much fuss then it was up and running—yes that's Halo: Reach with Steam Play Proton being streamed from a Manjaro desktop to the Raspberry Pi. Glorious. I also need to one day invest in a better camera but priorities…
-
Building DIY LED strips for fun
[...] You can buy great pre-built, consumer grade LED light strips that come with a remote control, can be controlled by your phone, and are relatively cheap. Personally, I’ve purchased a few Govee light strips like this long one and they work great for simple applications like on a shelf, or around a door jam, or up on a crown molding. For 90% of most people’s needs, that’s the best and easiest way to go.
Since I had six shelves, I didn’t want to have to manage six plugs, so what I’m describing here is going the full-on DIY route, cutting your LED strips up, using a solder gun, and creating the exact lights you need for your space. Here’s how I did mine.
-
Tricks with Pseudorandom Number Generators
Pseudorandom number generators (PRNGs) are often treated like a compromise: their output isn’t as good as real random number generators, but they’re cheap and easy to use on computer hardware. But a special feature of PRNGs is that they’re reproducible sources of random-looking data:
[...]
This simple fact enables a few neat tricks.
A couple of famous examples come from the gaming industry. The classic example is the space trading game Elite, which was originally written for 8b BBC Micros in the early 80s. It was a totally revolutionary game, but just one thing that amazed fans was its complex universe of thousands of star systems. That was something you just didn’t normally get in games written for machines with kilobytes of RAM total. The trick was to generate the universe with a PRNG seeded with a small value. There was no need to store the universe in memory because the game could regenerate each star system on demand, repeatedly and deterministically.
PRNGs are now widely exploited for recording games for replays. You don’t need to record every frame of the game world if you can just record the PRNG seed and all the player actions. (Like most things in software, actually implementing that can be surprisingly challenging.)
-
Traditional Unix Toolchains
Older Unix systems tend to be fairly uniform in how they handle the so-called 'toolchain' for creating binaries. This blog will give a quick overview of the toolchain pipeline for Unix systems that follow the V7 tradition (which evolved along with Unix, a topic for a separate blog maybe).
Unix is a pipeline based system, either physically or logically. One program takes input, process the data and produces output. The input and output have some interface they obey, usually text-based. The Unix toolchain is no different.
-
Detect and Recognize Car License Plate from a video in real time
Approach:
Find all the contours in the image.
Find the bounding rectangle of every contour.
Compare and validate the sides ratio and area of every bounding rectangle with an average license plate.
Apply image segmentation in the image inside validated contour to find characters in it.
Recognize characters using an OCR.
-
[Old] Mastering JQ: Part 1
jq is a valuable tool that every fast coder has in their tool chest. It contains depths of immense power. In part 1, we'll start off with the basics.
For each application of jq, we’ll lead off with an example that you can copy and paste into your shell to see how it works. The rest of the section discusses the application in more detail.
-
[Old] Mastering jq: xml (and any other data format)
In this section, we’ll use jq to transform xml data.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 636 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
LibreOffice: Hispanic LibreOffice Community, Draw and GSoC
Project V: Open-source Tools to Build your Own Private Network
If you are interesting to build your own internet-ready privacy network, You are in luck with this open-source project (Project V). But wait, Why would any one would be interested to go through all of the troubles to build his own configured structure instead of choosing a service from the free dozens up-there? For many the thrill of learning and see how it works, for others they like to be in-control of their own tools. Project V is a multi-platform production-ready set of tools to build privacy-ready networks. It's core called V2Ray; a tool that manages network protocols and communications.
Python Programming
Recent comments
4 hours 48 min ago
4 hours 55 min ago
8 hours 59 min ago
9 hours 2 min ago
12 hours 54 min ago
14 hours 26 min ago
14 hours 41 min ago
22 hours 37 min ago
22 hours 51 min ago
1 day 14 hours ago