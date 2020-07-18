Language Selection

Open/Hackable Hardware and Programming

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 20th of July 2020 03:38:32 PM
Development
Linux
Hardware
  • Waveshare Launches an Affordable 7-Color e-Paper Display

    The company claims examples for Raspberry Pi, Jetson Nano, Arduino, and STM32 will be provided in the Wiki once it’s updated.

  • PolarFire SoC Icicle 64-bit RISC-V and FPGA Development Board Runs Linux or FreeBSD (Crowdfunding)

    We got some more details about PolarFire RISC-V FPGA SoC late last year, and we were promised a Linux capable 64-bit RISC-V & FPGA development board with PolarFire SoC Icicle kit in Q3 of 2020.

    We are already in July 2020. So where is the board? Oh, look! It’s right here on Crowd Supply where it is offered for $499, and shipping is expected to start in mid-September.

  • What have you been playing recently? We've been tinkering with a Raspberry Pi 4

    Apparently we missed the weekend and didn't ask you for your latest recommendations? Let's fix that. What have you been playing recently and what do you think about it?

    For me personally, I've actually been doing something a little different. Since my 32nd birthday is coming up soon on July 30, I picked up a Raspberry Pi 4 (4GB model) and what a wonderful little device it is. I can finally join the world of tiny computers! Using the full Raspberry Pi 4 Desktop Kit, it couldn't have been any easier and what a joy it was to get going.

    Snap it together into the little case, plug it in with the SD card that came with the 'NOOBS' installer so there's absolutely no fuss. Okay, that's a small lie, there was a tiny bit of fuss with KODI having a really slow mouse which was solvable by adding "usbhid.mousepoll=0" to the end of "/boot/config.txt".

    Without much fuss then it was up and running—yes that's Halo: Reach with Steam Play Proton being streamed from a Manjaro desktop to the Raspberry Pi. Glorious. I also need to one day invest in a better camera but priorities…

  • Building DIY LED strips for fun

    [...] You can buy great pre-built, consumer grade LED light strips that come with a remote control, can be controlled by your phone, and are relatively cheap. Personally, I’ve purchased a few Govee light strips like this long one and they work great for simple applications like on a shelf, or around a door jam, or up on a crown molding. For 90% of most people’s needs, that’s the best and easiest way to go.

    Since I had six shelves, I didn’t want to have to manage six plugs, so what I’m describing here is going the full-on DIY route, cutting your LED strips up, using a solder gun, and creating the exact lights you need for your space. Here’s how I did mine.

  • Tricks with Pseudorandom Number Generators

    Pseudorandom number generators (PRNGs) are often treated like a compromise: their output isn’t as good as real random number generators, but they’re cheap and easy to use on computer hardware. But a special feature of PRNGs is that they’re reproducible sources of random-looking data:

    [...]

    This simple fact enables a few neat tricks.

    A couple of famous examples come from the gaming industry. The classic example is the space trading game Elite, which was originally written for 8b BBC Micros in the early 80s. It was a totally revolutionary game, but just one thing that amazed fans was its complex universe of thousands of star systems. That was something you just didn’t normally get in games written for machines with kilobytes of RAM total. The trick was to generate the universe with a PRNG seeded with a small value. There was no need to store the universe in memory because the game could regenerate each star system on demand, repeatedly and deterministically.

    PRNGs are now widely exploited for recording games for replays. You don’t need to record every frame of the game world if you can just record the PRNG seed and all the player actions. (Like most things in software, actually implementing that can be surprisingly challenging.)

  • Traditional Unix Toolchains

    Older Unix systems tend to be fairly uniform in how they handle the so-called 'toolchain' for creating binaries. This blog will give a quick overview of the toolchain pipeline for Unix systems that follow the V7 tradition (which evolved along with Unix, a topic for a separate blog maybe).

    Unix is a pipeline based system, either physically or logically. One program takes input, process the data and produces output. The input and output have some interface they obey, usually text-based. The Unix toolchain is no different.

  • Detect and Recognize Car License Plate from a video in real time

    Approach:

    Find all the contours in the image.

    Find the bounding rectangle of every contour.

    Compare and validate the sides ratio and area of every bounding rectangle with an average license plate.

    Apply image segmentation in the image inside validated contour to find characters in it.

    Recognize characters using an OCR.

  • [Old] Mastering JQ: Part 1

    jq is a valuable tool that every fast coder has in their tool chest. It contains depths of immense power. In part 1, we'll start off with the basics.

    For each application of jq, we’ll lead off with an example that you can copy and paste into your shell to see how it works. The rest of the section discusses the application in more detail.

  • [Old] Mastering jq: xml (and any other data format)

    In this section, we’ll use jq to transform xml data.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

LibreOffice: Hispanic LibreOffice Community, Draw and GSoC

Project V: Open-source Tools to Build your Own Private Network

If you are interesting to build your own internet-ready privacy network, You are in luck with this open-source project (Project V). But wait, Why would any one would be interested to go through all of the troubles to build his own configured structure instead of choosing a service from the free dozens up-there? For many the thrill of learning and see how it works, for others they like to be in-control of their own tools. Project V is a multi-platform production-ready set of tools to build privacy-ready networks. It's core called V2Ray; a tool that manages network protocols and communications. Read more

Python Programming

  • Django 3.1 release candidate 1 released

    Django 3.1 release candidate 1 is the final opportunity for you to try out the potpourri of new features before Django 3.1 is released. The release candidate stage marks the string freeze and the call for translators to submit translations. Provided no major bugs are discovered that can't be solved in the next two weeks, Django 3.1 will be released on or around August 3. Any delays will be communicated on the django-developers mailing list thread.

  • An introduction to mutation testing in Python

    You have tests for everything; maybe you even have a badge in your project repository stating 100% test coverage. But what are these tests helping you do? How do you know? The costs of unit tests are clear to developers. Tests have to be written. Occasionally they don't work as intended: there are false alarms or flapping tests that alternate success and failure without any code changes. The small bugs you can find through unit tests are valuable, but often they happen quietly on a developer machine and are fixed before a commit ever goes into version control. But the truly alarming bugs are mostly invisible. And the worst of all, the missing alarms are completely invisible: you don't see the bugs you failed to catch until the code gets into a user's hands—and sometimes not even then. There is one type of test that makes it possible to make the invisible visible: mutation testing.

  • PyDev of the Week: Jim Crist-Harif

    This week we welcome Jim Crist-Harif (@jcristharif) as our PyDev of the Week! Jim is a contributor to Dask, Skein and several other data science / machine learning Python packages. Jim also blogs about Python. [...] Hi, I’m Jim! I grew up near Minneapolis, MN. Growing up we weren’t allowed much screen time, so I didn’t really get into computer-y things until college. I was more into building physical things, and spent a large amount of time in my dad’s workshop. In college I studied Mechanical Engineering, and liked it so much I continued on to graduate school, focusing on System Dynamics and Controls. Graduate school ended up being fairly detrimental for my mental health, so after 2 years I quit, moved to TX, and took a job with Anaconda. This turned out to be a great decision! My job there was to better the Python ecosystem, which let me work on all sorts of interesting projects (it also led me to give several talks).

  • RunSnakeRun 3.0.0 Beta 1

    So I finally sat down and finished off the work I was doing a while ago to get RunSnakeRun updated to run on Python 3 and support pyspy/speedscope files. There was a bunch of stuff needed to make us compatible with the wxPython Pheonix releases, a huge and horrible hack to let us load Python2 pstats dumps on Python3 (basically running python2 in a subprocess), a seeming loss of Meliae support (since AFAIK it doesn't run on python3), and really far too much code churn, but oh well.

  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 7 : Completion of Multiple KML Overlay UI
  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-In: Week 8

