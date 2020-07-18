Leftovers: GNU World Order, Vulkan, Red Hat and Canonical
-
GNU World Order 363
The **ispell**, **itstool**, and the **jed** text editor.
-
Vulkan 1.2.148 Release Tacks On Two More Extensions
Vulkan 1.2.148 represents the latest maintenance release of this high performance graphics and compute specification. On top of various clarifications and corrections to the documentation, two additional extensions were introduced. New Vulkan 1.2.148 extensions are VK_EXT_image_robustness and VK_EXT_shader_atomic_float.
-
Radeon R600 Gallium3D NIR Backend Continues Advancing
While the open-source Radeon Linux graphics driver allows pre-GCN AMD graphics card owners continue making use of their graphics cards, there are diminishing returns with newer games requiring Vulkan that is not supported by pre-HD7000 series hardware as well as far greater performance and efficiency improvements in the more recent generations. In any case, if you are still using a Radeon HD 2000 through HD 6000 series graphics card, some new life is being pushed into the open-source driver via the in-development NIR back-end.
-
Best practices: Using health checks in the OpenShift 4.5 web console
For an enterprise application to succeed, you need many moving parts to work correctly. If one piece breaks, the system must be able to detect the issue and operate without that component until it is repaired. Ideally, all of this should happen automatically. In this article, you will learn how to use health checks to improve application reliability and uptime in Red Hat OpenShift 4.5. If you want to learn more about what’s new and updated in OpenShift 4.5, read What’s new in the OpenShift 4.5 console developer experience.
[...]
A startup probe checks whether the application within the container has started. The system will disable the liveness and readiness checks until the startup probe succeeds. Running the startup probe first ensures that the liveness and readiness probes don’t interfere with the application startup. You can also set a startup probe to adopt liveness checks on slow-starting containers, which will help avoid your container being killed by the Kubelet before it is running. If the startup probe fails, then the container is killed.
-
Advanced Helm support in the OpenShift 4.5 web console
Helm is a popular package manager for Kubernetes that is fully supported on Red Hat OpenShift. Starting with OpenShift 4.5, we’ve made working with Helm charts in the OpenShift web console more intuitive than ever. In this article, we introduce the new features for accessing and managing Helm charts.
-
Rethinking API Strategy for digital era
In our earlier post Role of APIs we covered the importance of APIs in an increasingly digital world. We covered how APIs enable digital transformation and also some essential use cases especially in the context of COVID-19.
To get the most value from API initiatives organizations have to rethink and evaluate their API strategies. Just implementing an API enabled use case is not enough.
-
Employee spotlight: Alice Cambridge, Inside Sales Representative
Canonical is the company behind Ubuntu, but who are the people behind Canonical? This blog will be the first in a series getting to know some of the different employees that make up our company. We will be talking to people across roles and departments, starting with Alice Cambridge.
[...]
The travel opportunities have been fantastic. I’ve been at Canonical for less than a year, and I’ve already visited Berlin, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, and South Africa.
Progression-wise, I started at Canonical as a Sales Development Representative, and I performed well enough that I was promoted just four months later. It came as a very pleasant surprise. I didn’t imagine that I would be promoted so quickly into a role with so much responsibility, but Canonical has supported me really well with one-to-one training, and I recently closed my first two big opportunities!
-
What can you do with MicroK8s?
For those who are still new to MicroK8s, let’s start by defining it. Microk8s is a lightweight, pure-upstream Kubernetes aiming to reduce the barriers to entry for K8s and cloud-native application development. It comes in a single package that installs a single-node (standalone) K8s cluster in under 60 seconds. You can also use it to create a multi-node cluster with just a few commands. MicroK8s has all the Kubernetes core components and it is also opinionated. What this means is that a lot of the add-ons that you would typically look for in Kubernetes, such as DNS and the Dashboard are a single command away.
MicroK8s is available for most popular Linux distributions and also for Windows and Mac workstations, through a native installer for both operating systems. On Windows, you also have the option to get MicroK8s on WSL.
It uses the snap packaging mechanism, which is really convenient, as this brings automatic updates. This means that as soon as a new stable Kubernetes version is available upstream your MicroK8s cluster will be automatically updated. You will similarly get all available security patches for your K8s.
-
Best Linux web hosting services of 2020 [Ed: It seems like the links might be promotional here, i.e. ads/spam, but it's hard to tell]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 652 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
LibreOffice: Hispanic LibreOffice Community, Draw and GSoC
Project V: Open-source Tools to Build your Own Private Network
If you are interesting to build your own internet-ready privacy network, You are in luck with this open-source project (Project V). But wait, Why would any one would be interested to go through all of the troubles to build his own configured structure instead of choosing a service from the free dozens up-there? For many the thrill of learning and see how it works, for others they like to be in-control of their own tools. Project V is a multi-platform production-ready set of tools to build privacy-ready networks. It's core called V2Ray; a tool that manages network protocols and communications.
Python Programming
Recent comments
4 hours 48 min ago
4 hours 55 min ago
8 hours 59 min ago
9 hours 2 min ago
12 hours 54 min ago
14 hours 26 min ago
14 hours 41 min ago
22 hours 37 min ago
22 hours 51 min ago
1 day 14 hours ago