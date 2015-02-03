Released: GeckoLinux [Static] [all editions] 152.200719
GeckoLinux is pleased to announce updated spins of its Static series, generated from openSUSE Leap 15.2 and Packman package repositories. Despite the lack of new ISO refreshes during the past couple of years, users have continued to be able to install and update GeckoLinux systems thanks to the fact that it directly uses openSUSE and Packman repository sources. But for users that need to install GeckoLinux on newer hardware, and to continue improving the default configuration, the GeckoLinux Static 152.200719 series is now available. Updated spins of GeckoLinux NEXT Plasma and the GeckoLinux ROLLING series will also be released in the near future.
GeckoLinux continues to be focused on eliminating pain points and polishing its unique out-of-the-box configuration on top of the stable and flexible openSUSE base. Proprietary media formats play out of the box, and additional user-installed multimedia applications work automatically with restricted media codecs thanks to the prioritized inclusion of the Packman repository. Google and Skype repositories are also configured out-of-the-box for optional installation by the user of proprietary applications from those vendors. Third-party RPM packages can be easily installed using the graphical YaST package manager. GeckoLinux uses the Calamares system installer at version 3.2.15, providing easy but powerful options for reliable installation of the live system.
A variety of GeckoLinux ISO spins are available with polished desktop environments to suit every need and preference. Each spin contains a well curated selection of preinstalled applications appropriate for the particular desktop environment. Current highlights include:
- Cinnamon 4.4.8
- Mate 1.24.0
- Plasma 5.18.5 / KDE applications 20.04
- XFCE 4.14
- Gnome 3.34.4
- LXQt 0.14.1
A "BareBones" spin of GeckoLinux is also available, meant as a blank slate for picky users that want to customize the desktop environment(s) and installed applications for a personalized openSUSE installation without dealing with many boring or intricate details of the underlying system and package selection. Please note that the GeckoLinux "BareBones" spin is not suitable for casual users, and does not include the same level of polish and aesthetics as the main editions. In this release, the "BareBones" edition has switched from Openbox to IceWM, providing relative ease of use while still being lightweight and not requiring many dependencies. Apart from that, it includes Firefox, the Calamares installer, and the full suite of YaST tools for GUI system configuration and package management.
Please visit http://geckolinux.github.io for more information on what makes GeckoLinux different from openSUSE and what its goals are. You can download GeckoLinux Static 152.200719 here. Thanks a lot, have fun!
