The Document Foundation Officially Drops Branding For LibreOffice 7.0 "Personal Edition" Surprising many in the open-source community in recent weeks was the LibreOffice 7.0 release candidate branded as a "Personal Edition". While still being free/open-source software and no licensing change, the traditional LibreOffice build was going to be marketed as "Personal Edition" to differentiate from other stakeholders that may market their professional/enterprise services around this cross-platform, open-source office suite. Those Personal Edition plans are now officially being reverted from next month's LibreOffice 7.0 release. Following the negative backlash from the LibreOffice "Personal Edition" branding appearing on the splash screen and other marketing elements, The Document Foundation Board of Directors sought feedback on the matter. The board met on Friday to discuss what to do regarding LibreOffice 7.0's branding and they have decided to revert the changes made to the release candidates and instead opt for the same branding as found in LibreOffice 6.4. In other words, no "Personal Edition" at least for the LO 7.0.x series.

Games: The Caribbean Sail, GPL, Atari VCS and Unspottable Quirky 8-bit sailing adventure The Caribbean Sail gets a free expansion Sail across the seas and probably die a thousand deaths, The Caribbean Sail is a quirky retro 8-bit take on sailing the world in the 1700's and it got a huge update. "Set sail across the Atlantic with your best friend, food. Food will keep you alive and food will keep you well- you get food by throwing harpoons at fish and turtles. Then one day BAM! The RNG screws you over and throws a pirate ship at you and you're forced to fight and defend your food!" Covered here on GOL back in 2018, our contributor BTRE gave it a favourable look. Recently, the developer put out the Fantasy Toggle expansion to The Caribbean Sail adding in a completely new story, new encounters, new events, new opportunities, treasure hunting, sea monsters, mythical locations and a lot more.

Are Gaming Companies Maddened by Mods or Embracing Them? While many software providers choose to vigorously defend their intellectual property rights in the software they create, in the gaming industry, some developers of PC video games have taken a different approach by allowing or even encouraging fans of their games to modify (or mod) them. Fan-developed modifications of video games have been made since the 1980s, usually by fans seeking to enhance or replace visual elements of, add gameplay features or characters to, or fix bugs or errors in a game. Mods are sometimes released by their creators (or modders) to the gaming community for free, but, in other instances (including some condoned or created by major gaming studios), they may be released for a fee, from behind paywalls, or as entries into contests. Game developers have taken divergent approaches to interacting with modders, ranging from aggressively seeking to stop modders' activities, to utilizing communities of modders to develop and release patches to their games, to opening up mod marketplaces and releasing free software and tools to facilitate modding. A recent re-release of the source code of an old game, Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn, under the GNU General Public License v3 open source license by major game developer Electronic Arts, is the latest step in a long-emerging trend of studios embracing interactions with their fans and promoting vibrant mod communities.

Atari VCS gets another streaming service, teams up with Game Jolt With the Atari VCS looking to actually ship properly by the end of this year after many delays, they're finally starting to announce some actual partnerships. Atari, well the people currently wearing the face of Atari, have been pretty tight lipped on what you will actually be able to do with it. We already know it will support the Antstream retro game streaming service, the Atari Vault selection of retro games, the newly released Missile Command: Recharged and recently they also announced support for the AirConsole game streaming service too. I actually tried out AirConsole myself and while it worked as advertised, the selection of games was hilariously poor. Today though, July 20, they also announced a partnership with indie game store/community Game Jolt which they said will help bring 'a curated list of games' from Game Jolt over to the Atari VCS.

Unspottable is an amusing upcoming crowd-blending party game Coming later this year is Unspottable, an amusing party game about blending in with the crowd across a few different game modes and it's confirmed for Linux with a demo. It's similar in idea to Hidden in Plain Sight, in fact the basic idea of the game is the same. There's lots of the same character on the screen and you each need to find who is real to beat them. There's a demo that's available now with Linux support that has two different levels available and both are quite funny with gameplay that's already pretty great.