Kernel: 'Cleaning' Code, IBM With secretmemfd, and Bootlin Contributions
-
Linux Sound Subsystem Begins Cleaning Up Its Terminology To Meet Inclusive Guidelines
Merged just over one week ago to the mainline kernel were inclusive terminology guidelines following the recent discussion among upstream developers. The Linux sound subsystem has begun preparing patches for Linux 5.9 to overhaul their naming conventions as a result.
The Linux Kernel Inclusive Terminology Guidelines are to reflect future code contributions as well as when updating existing code as long as the API/ABI isn't broke. Or as we also have begun to see, patches solely for updating existing code to reflect the new guidelines.
-
Linux Secret Memory "secretmemfd" System Call Remains Under Review
A few months back we wrote of experimental work for creating "secret" memory areas with memfd and now that work has turned into the secretmemfd system call that is under review.
The motivation for this work is for creating memory areas from user-space that are only visible to the process owning said memory and is not mapped for other processes or the kernel page tables. One use-case mentioned in the past was for OpenSSL usage with these secret memory areas for the storing of private keys.
-
Linux 5.7 released, Bootlin contributions
We’re late to the party as Linux 5.8 is going to be released in a few weeks, but we never published about our contribution to the current Linux stable release, Linux 5.7, so here is our usual summary! For an overview of the major changes in 5.7, KernelNewbies has a nice summary, as well as LWN, in two parts: part 1 and part 2.
-
