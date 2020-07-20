Open Hardware and Devices: Gentoo RISC-V, Arduino and More
Updated Gentoo RISC-V stages
I finally got around to updating the experimental riscv stages. You can find the result on our webserver. All stages use the rv64gc instruction set; there is a multilib stage with both lp64 and lp64d support, and there are non-multilib stages for both lp64 and lp64d ABI. Please test, and report bugs if anything doesn't work.
This automated perpetual calendar is a beautiful way to watch the years pass by
Troy Hawkins (AKA “tomatoskins”) had come across an interesting wooden perpetual calendar, which used a trio of rings to show the month, day, and day of the week. The only problem is that it’s manually operated, subject to human error or neglect. So when he decided to construct his own version, he added an Arduino to take care of this task for him.
Choosing Real-Time Embedded System Products
Unlike SBCs or PCs, which benefit from standard chip sets with low-level BIOS initialization, none of this exists for software radio boards. Instead, each of the hardware resources must be developed and incorporated in the FPGA. Equally important are the software libraries and drivers needed to make all of these resources work as required. Unless the board vendor includes them as factory installed features along with the supporting software libraries, the system integrator must develop, design, test, and document this on his own. To minimize risks, expense, and uncertain delays, systems integrators should make sure the board vendor includes these important resources.
Whiskey Lake Pico-ITX board supports extended temperatures
Axiomtek’s “PICO52R” Pico-ITX SBC delivers an Intel 8th Gen UE-series CPU, triple display support, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, SATA, M.2, and -20 to 60°C support.
The Intel 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-UE powered PICO52R can be considered an update to Axiomtek’s 7th Gen Kaby Lake-U based PICO51R. The 100 x 72mm SBC joins two other Whiskey Lake Pico-ITXers — Commell’s LP-178 and Aaeon’s PICO-WHU4 — and it’s the only one with extended -20 to 60°C support.
