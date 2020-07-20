Proton Bringing Many Games to GNU/Linux
-
5 best games that can run on Linux in 2020
Steam has recently introduced a compatibility layer between Windows and Linux operating systems, which allows Linux users to play the games that were initially designed for Windows. The compatibility layer, Proton, has the ability to translate Windows DirectX API to Vulkan or OpenGL API.
-
Death Stranding Linux Playable Now On Steam
Proton is a program that works in conjunction with Steam to bring Windows exclusive games to the Linux platform. In order to do this, it uses Wine, a program that Mac users use in order to play Windows games on Mac systems. In what's also a first for Linux, Direct X12 is now working on Linux. This will have ramifications for future AAA games as it means that they are more likely to be available for Linux gamers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 411 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
OSI Reviews Open, Free and Openwashing Licences
Email Client Thunderbird 78 is Here with Major Changes
The native desktop Email client Thunderbird releases its latest version 78 with major improvements and bug fixes. Here's what's new.
Ubuntu Newsletter and Report From the Design and Web Team
Recent comments
1 min ago
5 min 31 sec ago
5 hours 31 min ago
5 hours 34 min ago
8 hours 46 min ago
9 hours 7 min ago
9 hours 11 min ago
10 hours 51 min ago
11 hours 17 min ago
12 hours 6 min ago