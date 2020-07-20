Tiny Yet Useful: 13 Raspberry Pi Zero Alternatives That Cost Less Than $20
The Raspberry Pi Zero and the Raspberry Pi Zero W were added to the line up of Raspberry Pi’s in the last few years. These ultra-small form-factor SBC’s have been a big hit and continue to be a part of Raspberry Pi projects from the maker and DIY communities.
Due to the smaller form factor and the prices these boards are targeting, they have had to cut down on many features like a dedicated Ethernet port, slower processor (compared to their full-fledged cousins).
In an earlier article, we listed the best alternatives to Raspberry Pi. In this one, I’ll list some alternatives to Raspberry Pi Zero and Zero W.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 630 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 5.9 To Support DM-CRYPT On Zoned Block Devices
Along with Linux 5.9 set to add NVMe ZNS support for the spec surrounding placement of data within zones, more broadly this next kernel is positioned to bring dm-crypt support for zoned block devices. For zoned block devices / zoned storage where the address space is partitioned into zones for having more control over data placement, reducing latency, and other reasons with the standards from the likes of ZBC, ZAC, and now NVMe ZNS, the dm-crypt component is having to adapt. The Linux Device Manager's dm-crypt allows for transparent disk encryption and does so quite well, but until now hasn't properly supported zoned block devices.
Proton Bringing Many Games to GNU/Linux
today's howtos
OSI Reviews Open, Free and Openwashing Licences
Recent comments
7 min 50 sec ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 1 min ago
7 hours 28 min ago
7 hours 30 min ago
10 hours 43 min ago
11 hours 3 min ago
11 hours 8 min ago
12 hours 47 min ago
13 hours 13 min ago