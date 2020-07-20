Android Leftovers
-
How To Earn Money Using Google's Opinion App On Android & iOS
-
Android warning as fake Google update steals personal data from 337 apps
-
Today’s Android game/app deals + freebies: Despotism 3k, Heroes of Loot, more
-
The best wellness apps for iOS and Android
-
Giveaway: Darkness Rises is two years old, grab your free Android code for 20million gold and much, much more
-
Google Pixel Buds Review: Android’s best AirPods alternative
-
Google Meet integration arrives in Gmail for Android
-
Firefox To Fix Android Camera Privacy Bug Later This Year
-
Sony Xperia 1 II vs Samsung Galaxy S20
-
Moto G8 Plus is now receiving Android 10 update
-
Flyme 8.1 Android 10 Closed Beta live for Meizu 16th/16th Plus & 16s/16s Pro
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 38 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 5.9 To Support DM-CRYPT On Zoned Block Devices
Along with Linux 5.9 set to add NVMe ZNS support for the spec surrounding placement of data within zones, more broadly this next kernel is positioned to bring dm-crypt support for zoned block devices. For zoned block devices / zoned storage where the address space is partitioned into zones for having more control over data placement, reducing latency, and other reasons with the standards from the likes of ZBC, ZAC, and now NVMe ZNS, the dm-crypt component is having to adapt. The Linux Device Manager's dm-crypt allows for transparent disk encryption and does so quite well, but until now hasn't properly supported zoned block devices.
Proton Bringing Many Games to GNU/Linux
today's howtos
OSI Reviews Open, Free and Openwashing Licences
Recent comments
7 min 50 sec ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 1 min ago
7 hours 28 min ago
7 hours 30 min ago
10 hours 43 min ago
11 hours 3 min ago
11 hours 8 min ago
12 hours 47 min ago
13 hours 13 min ago