How to Enable RPM Fusion Repo in Fedora, CentOS, RHEL

Submitted by arindam1989 on Tuesday 21st of July 2020 12:17:42 PM
Linux

This guide explains the steps to enable third-party software repository RPM Fusion in Fedora Linux Distribution.
Tiny Yet Useful: 13 Raspberry Pi Zero Alternatives That Cost Less Than $20

The Raspberry Pi Zero and the Raspberry Pi Zero W were added to the line up of Raspberry Pi’s in the last few years. These ultra-small form-factor SBC’s have been a big hit and continue to be a part of Raspberry Pi projects from the maker and DIY communities. Due to the smaller form factor and the prices these boards are targeting, they have had to cut down on many features like a dedicated Ethernet port, slower processor (compared to their full-fledged cousins). In an earlier article, we listed the best alternatives to Raspberry Pi. In this one, I’ll list some alternatives to Raspberry Pi Zero and Zero W. Read more

What is Grep Command in Linux? Why is it Used and How Does it Work?

Grep is perhaps one of the most used commands in Linux. Learn why it was created and how it is used in this explainer. Read more

Linux 5.9 To Support DM-CRYPT On Zoned Block Devices

Along with Linux 5.9 set to add NVMe ZNS support for the spec surrounding placement of data within zones, more broadly this next kernel is positioned to bring dm-crypt support for zoned block devices. For zoned block devices / zoned storage where the address space is partitioned into zones for having more control over data placement, reducing latency, and other reasons with the standards from the likes of ZBC, ZAC, and now NVMe ZNS, the dm-crypt component is having to adapt. The Linux Device Manager's dm-crypt allows for transparent disk encryption and does so quite well, but until now hasn't properly supported zoned block devices. Read more

