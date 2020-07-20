Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

The Best Open Source Games for Linux

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 21st of July 2020 12:46:45 PM Filed under
Linux
OSS
Gaming

If you are a gaming enthusiast and like to play all ranges of video games then we are pretty sure you must also have explored the wide array of open-source games. Open source games are free of cost and require downloading source code to run the game.

There are plenty of open-source software available on the internet which houses a hefty amount of open source games across all the major platforms such as Linux, Windows and macOS. These games are not just fun to play but also lets you play with or against your friends and other members.

Open source games consist of numerous single-player and multiplayer games that are worth exploring but the real challenge lies in selecting the best and the most interesting game out of so many games. Well, do not worry, leave this job up to us!

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Tiny Yet Useful: 13 Raspberry Pi Zero Alternatives That Cost Less Than $20

The Raspberry Pi Zero and the Raspberry Pi Zero W were added to the line up of Raspberry Pi’s in the last few years. These ultra-small form-factor SBC’s have been a big hit and continue to be a part of Raspberry Pi projects from the maker and DIY communities. Due to the smaller form factor and the prices these boards are targeting, they have had to cut down on many features like a dedicated Ethernet port, slower processor (compared to their full-fledged cousins). In an earlier article, we listed the best alternatives to Raspberry Pi. In this one, I’ll list some alternatives to Raspberry Pi Zero and Zero W. Read more

What is Grep Command in Linux? Why is it Used and How Does it Work?

Grep is perhaps one of the most used commands in Linux. Learn why it was created and how it is used in this explainer. Read more

Linux 5.9 To Support DM-CRYPT On Zoned Block Devices

Along with Linux 5.9 set to add NVMe ZNS support for the spec surrounding placement of data within zones, more broadly this next kernel is positioned to bring dm-crypt support for zoned block devices. For zoned block devices / zoned storage where the address space is partitioned into zones for having more control over data placement, reducing latency, and other reasons with the standards from the likes of ZBC, ZAC, and now NVMe ZNS, the dm-crypt component is having to adapt. The Linux Device Manager's dm-crypt allows for transparent disk encryption and does so quite well, but until now hasn't properly supported zoned block devices. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6