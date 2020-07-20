Android Leftovers

The Best Open Source Games for Linux

If you are a gaming enthusiast and like to play all ranges of video games then we are pretty sure you must also have explored the wide array of open-source games. Open source games are free of cost and require downloading source code to run the game. There are plenty of open-source software available on the internet which houses a hefty amount of open source games across all the major platforms such as Linux, Windows and macOS. These games are not just fun to play but also lets you play with or against your friends and other members. Open source games consist of numerous single-player and multiplayer games that are worth exploring but the real challenge lies in selecting the best and the most interesting game out of so many games. Well, do not worry, leave this job up to us!

How to Enable RPM Fusion Repo in Fedora, CentOS, RHEL

This guide explains the steps to enable third-party software repository RPM Fusion in Fedora Linux Distribution.