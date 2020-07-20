Android Leftovers
Vivo V9 Android 10 update (Funtouch OS 10) in the works, rollout expected soon
Moto G8 Plus starts receiving Android 10 update
Meizu’s first batch of Android 10 internal betas arrives today
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core entry-level Android 10 (Go Edition) phone launched: price, specifications
Paranoid Android Quartz 4 brings new features, adds support for Mi A2, Redmi K20, and more
Chrome for Android is getting a Download Later feature — here’s how to get it
Extreme Makeover Phone Edition: How to customize your Android phone so it feels new again
How to get one of iOS's best new privacy features on Android
How to screenshot on Samsung, iPhone and other Android phones – all the simplest methods
Best Fitness Apps for Android in 2020
Google Docs dark mode is on Android now. Here's how to enable it
Android Basics in Kotlin: Google's New Beginner Course
Protect your Android phone from malware: 4 signs you have it, and what to do
2021 Mazda CX-30 Adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Best Android Auto head unit car stereos for 2020
Tiny Yet Useful: 13 Raspberry Pi Zero Alternatives That Cost Less Than $20
The Raspberry Pi Zero and the Raspberry Pi Zero W were added to the line up of Raspberry Pi’s in the last few years. These ultra-small form-factor SBC’s have been a big hit and continue to be a part of Raspberry Pi projects from the maker and DIY communities. Due to the smaller form factor and the prices these boards are targeting, they have had to cut down on many features like a dedicated Ethernet port, slower processor (compared to their full-fledged cousins). In an earlier article, we listed the best alternatives to Raspberry Pi. In this one, I’ll list some alternatives to Raspberry Pi Zero and Zero W.
What is Grep Command in Linux? Why is it Used and How Does it Work?
Grep is perhaps one of the most used commands in Linux. Learn why it was created and how it is used in this explainer.
Linux 5.9 To Support DM-CRYPT On Zoned Block Devices
Along with Linux 5.9 set to add NVMe ZNS support for the spec surrounding placement of data within zones, more broadly this next kernel is positioned to bring dm-crypt support for zoned block devices. For zoned block devices / zoned storage where the address space is partitioned into zones for having more control over data placement, reducing latency, and other reasons with the standards from the likes of ZBC, ZAC, and now NVMe ZNS, the dm-crypt component is having to adapt. The Linux Device Manager's dm-crypt allows for transparent disk encryption and does so quite well, but until now hasn't properly supported zoned block devices.
