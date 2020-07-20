Today in Techrights
- They Tell Us About ‘Flying’ Cars and ‘Smart’ Cars When Car Ownership Decreases and Many Automobile Companies Go Bust
- Rotting Away in an Age of Several Crises
- As Techrights Predicted All Along, UPC Support Would Become a Self-Inflicted Wound for Germany and the EU (or European Commission)
- [Meme] Linux (or Linux Foundation) Rapidly Becoming ‘Stalin’s Dream’
- 2020: Year of Clickbait Nonsense
- Wearing Masks Isn’t a Political Statement
- [Meme/Humour] July 20, 2020: Independence From UPC
- Changing Words Can Change History (or How It’s Seen), But May Not Solve Any of the Underlying Problems
- The General Consensus is That UPC is Dead, Which Means Many European Patents Are Also Dead (or Zombies)
- Unified Patents Comes to Europe, Challenging Bogus Software Patents That EPO Should Never Have Granted
- In Microsoft Windows the Police May Get Access to All the Files (and That’s Almost Impossible to Stop, It’s Very Difficult to Prevent This)
- [Meme/Humour] This is Just How Crazy Team UPC Has Become
- Final Death for UPC: UK Officially Withdraws, Leaving Only France (Updated)
- IRC Proceedings: Monday, July 20, 2020
- Links 20/7/2020: Linux 5.8 RC6, KStars 3.4.3, Skrooge 2.23.0
