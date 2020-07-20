Download Now: Glimpse 0.2.0 Beta Available for Testing
Glimpse 0.2.0 is based on GIMP 2.10.18. Like previous releases Glimpse iterates on the popular image editor to broaden its appeal, soften its image, and “back port useful functionality”.
“A new name and logo, a cleaner UI, and fewer “easter eggs” make an already amazing open source software package feel more enterprise-ready,” states the official website.
While there isn’t a user-facing overview of what changes are specifically new to Glimpse 0.2.0 at the time of writing most of GIMP’s recent feature additions (like new 3D transform tool, faster .abr loading, etc) are present and working here.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 71 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
9 min 12 sec ago
14 min 10 sec ago
14 min 56 sec ago
2 hours 44 min ago
6 hours 38 min ago
8 hours 27 min ago
8 hours 32 min ago
13 hours 58 min ago
14 hours 1 min ago
17 hours 13 min ago