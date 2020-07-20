today's howtos
-
How To install Ubuntu server 20.04 + Static ip + LAMP SERVER + Webmin Admin Panel
-
How to Install Java on Debian 8 Linux Operating System
-
How to Install LiteCart e-commerce platform on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
-
How to Install and Use Sublime Text Editor in Linux
-
How to Completely Block Internet Access for Specific Android Apps
-
How to copy files via SSH
-
How to deploy Prometheus and Grafana in Kubernetes for monitoring using Helm
-
How to hide desktop icons on Ubuntu 20.04?
-
How to issue Let’s Encrypt wildcard certificate with acme.sh and Cloudflare DNS
-
How to manage Kubernetes Secrets with Akeyless Vault
-
How to setup two factor authentication for OPENVPN client
-
How to Install GIMP 2.10.20 in Ubuntu 20.04
-
Linux Sleep Command Explained (with Examples)
-
Automatic retry on error and fallback stream handling for GStreamer sources
-
Change Login Screen Background In Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 644 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP2 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Coming more than a year after SP1 and two years after the launch of the SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 operating system series, SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 2 is here to help businesses further accelerate innovation and improve productivity by adding new layers of functionality, updated components and modern technologies. Highlights of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP2 include updated cloud images for Alibaba, Azure, AWS, Google, IBM, and Oracle, the ability to deploy large-scale HPC systems in AWS with support for ARM-based Graviton2 CPUs and Elastic Fabric Adapter network interfaces in Amazon EC2 instances, as well as enhanced security with FIPS 140-2 certification-ready packages. Direct: SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 2 is Generally Available
Android Leftovers
Server-Oriented Omarine 7.0 Linux OS Released with Enhanced Security
Omarine 7.0 comes about ten months after version 6.2 and more than a year after the 6.x series. It’s a major release that implements a new security policy to enhance the overall security of the operating system and make it easier to use SELinux. Of course, the toolchain has been updated in this release, which ships with Glibc (GNU C Library) 2.31, GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 9.3.0, systemd 245, Python 3.8.2, PHP 7.4.5, MySQL 8.0.17, QEMU 5.0.0, BIND 9.16.4, NFS-Utils 2.4.3, Krb5 1.18.1, Qt 5.14.2, and OpenJDK 14.0.1.
System76 Lemur Pro review
I loved my time with System76’s Lemur Pro. This is an amazing Linux workhorse built by Linux people for Linux people. I know it’s not for everyone, but I hope I was able to raise some awareness to some of our Android and Chromebooks fans that may have never considered Linux as a viable option. With that said, it’s also not for everyone’s wallet. The Lemur Pro starts at $1099 and can be configured all the way to over $3000. That will run many off but is in the same starting price of Galaxy Chromebook, Pixelbooks, Macbooks, and many high-end Windows machines. The Lemur Pro is also similarly priced to it’s main US competitor, the Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition. Despite these hurdles, System76 has built an incredible marriage of software and hardware with the Lemur Pro. If you want a full development rig or a completely open-sourced premium laptop, this device should be on your shortlist. You can find more information and configure your own at System76’s website.
Recent comments
3 hours 55 min ago
4 hours 4 min ago
4 hours 28 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
7 hours 3 min ago
10 hours 57 min ago
12 hours 46 min ago
12 hours 51 min ago
18 hours 17 min ago