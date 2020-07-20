Language Selection

Graphics Stack and Input Devices: AMDVLK, FreeBSD, QMK and Gross Restarts

Tuesday 21st of July 2020
Graphics/Benchmarks
  • AMDVLK 2020.Q3.1 Vulkan Driver Brings More Performance Tuning

    AMD has just issued their first new open-source AMDVLK Vulkan driver release in several weeks.

    AMDVLK 2020.Q3.1 is now shipping as their first tagged open-source Vulkan driver snapshot of the third quarter. Exciting with this update are several performance optimizations / tuning improvements. The Talos Principle, Doom: Eternal, and Mad Max have all seen focused performance tuning work while other titles may indirectly benefit as well.

  • FreeBSD Qt WebEngine GPU Acceleration

    FreeBSD has a handful of Qt WebEngine-based browsers. Falkon, and Otter-Browser, and qutebrowser and probably others, too. All of them can run into issues on FreeBSD with GPU-accelerated rendering not working.

  • Custom Keyboards with QMK

    The Quantum Mechanical Keyboard (QMK) firmware offers some powerful options for customizing your keyboard configuration.

    Most free software projects are targeted directly at users, however, a minority support other projects, and may be widely used without being well-known. A case in point is Quantum Mechanical Keyboard (QMK) Firmware, which provides the firmware for input devices – not just keyboards, its main focus, but also mice and MIDI sequencers. While unknown to most, QMK supports over 315 devices. The free software projects-turned-companies dependent on QMK include Atreus, Clueboard, and Ergodox EZ.

    QMK is part of the little-known free software keyboard community. This community focuses on mechanical keyboards in which each key is soldered separately from the rest and which emphasizes customization, including individual keybindings or definitions, and multiple layers or complete keyboard layouts. Recent keyboards have includedup to 32 keyboard layouts, which allows the same keyboard to be used for QWERTY or Dvorak users, or for different gaming shortcuts. Many of the keyboards developed in the community are minimalist keyboards, and an increasing number in recent years are ergonomic. The major division in the community is between those that run on an Atmel AVR or ARM controller and require QMK for flashing, and those that use single board controllers that are compatible with the Arduino IDE and the avrdude command for flashing firmware, such as Keyboardio. However, the main difference is in the software – in both camps, the goal is to customize keybindings and to create layers.

    QMK itself is noteworthy for its complete and clear documentation. Most of the work setting up is done from the command line, although an online configurator works on Chrome and Firefox.

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: Gross Restarts

    Now on a wildly different topic, I’m going to talk about indirect drawing for a bit, specifically when using it in combination with primitive restart, which I already briefly talked about in a prior post.

    In general, indirect drawing is used when an application wants to provide the gpu with a buffer containing the parameters to be used for draw calls. The idea is that the parameters are already “on the CPU”, so there’s no back-and-forth needed with the CPU for cases where these parameters may be derived in the course of GPU operations.

    The problem here for zink is that indirect drawing can be used with primitive restart, but the problem I brought up previously still exists, namely that OpenGL allows arbitrary values for the restart index, whereas Vulkan requires a fixed value.

Games: Nintendo Switch Games on Linux, SuperTuxKart, RPG and More

  • Emulating Nintendo Switch Games on Linux

    Yes, believe it or not this is an actual thing. Emulating a modern console such as the Nintendo Switch is possible thanks to Yuzu and the lesser-known emulator Ryujinx. The best part is, both emulators are open-source and available for Linux. [...] Unfortunately, emulating the Nintendo Switch isn’t as simple as downloading the emulator and opening a game file to play it. The process involves dumping several files from your Switch system and transfering those files to your PC in order to decrypt the games. Before doing any of the following, put your Switch in airplane mode. There’s no telling if Nintendo can actually identify what you’re about to do with your Switch from here on out and whether they will ban your Nintendo account for it, so it’s best to keep the device offline.

  • Kart Racing Game SuperTuxKart 1.2 RC1 Released (Ubuntu PPA)

    SuperTuxKart 1.2 Release Candidate, free and open-source kart racing game, was released today with many great new features and performance improvements.

  • SuperTuxKart’s New Release is Ready for Testing

    Everyone’s favourite open source kart racing game is gearing up for a new release and if you’re feeling bold you can take it for a test drive. SuperTuxKart 1.2 features a number of key improvements when compared to the previous release, which the team unwrapped near xmas of last year. For instance, the game now boasts better gamepad handling. This includes much-needed hot plugging support so that you can connect/disconnect controllers during the game without needing to restart it. The game also adds the ability to use SDL2 controller mapping (which is ideal if you’re using an Xbox-style controller). Visual quality is another area that’s been improved. SuperTuxKart uses a new “modern” theme that, aside from looking a bit fresher, should look much sharper too. This is becasue the theme now uses SVG icons instead of PNG assets, allowing for seamless scaling on high-resolution displays.

  • 5 games for hosting your own Free RPG Day

    Since 2007, game publishers and game stores have teamed up to provide free samples of RPG gameplay to the uninitiated. Last year, Free RPG Day was an official, multi-publisher, worldwide event that welcomed people who were either entirely new to tabletop roleplaying games, or who were just new to specific games, to get together with new friends and play new games.

  • BallisticNG, the anti-gravity racer inspired by Wipeout gets a big update and DLC

    Miss the classic Wipeout and feel the need for speed? BallisticNG is a fine choice and it just expanded with a DLC and a huge free upgrade for everyone. First, the expansion! BallisticNG - Outer Reaches adds in 6 seriously cool looking tracks, each of which can be played in reverse giving you 12 options in total. A pack for big fans of the game who want more official tracks and looks to be worth picking up. [...] I definitely don't remember Wipeout being as challenging as I find BallisticNG. Even getting to grips with the correct amount of acceleration and good braking with the flaps is difficult enough, once you get it down though it's totally exhilarating and it works so wonderfully with good performance too. If you love retro-inspired racers like this, you should check it out.

  • General Horse and the Package of Doom might be the dumbest FMV I've ever played

    Released back in June, General Horse and the Package of Doom is a Full Motion Video game that might just be the dumbest FMV I've ever put time into. [...] If their aim with it was to put me into a loop of smiling, chuckling and cringing from embarrassment at the acting then they did well. Games don't need to be serious, we have enough of that everywhere else in life and General Horse and the Package of Doom certainly doesn't shy away from being completely ridiculous. To put it into perspective it's like picking out a B-movie you know is not going to win awards or be talked about for years to come. It's stupid but it's fun and that's the point. Grab a bottle of your favourite drink, a tasty snack and settle in for the ride.

  • Linux support for ASUS ROG laptops is coming along nicely

    Back in April we revealed the ROG-Core project, with an aim to better support ASUS ROG laptops on Linux and it seems it's really coming along nicely now. This special 'Republic Of Gamers' brand of ASUS laptops (available here) comes with a bunch of flashy features, most of which are only directly supported on Windows. Frustrating for Linux buyers of course but great to see a community project spring up to allow Linux users to fully appreciate their kit. [...] While I have no need of it, I suddenly feel like I need it. How could you not love that though? Brilliant bit of useless flashy tech for the super nerd to show off a bit. See the ROG-Core project here and the ZephyrusBling project here. Going even further, there's even now another project aimed at supporting AMD based ASUS laptops.

  • Shape-shifting casual bird sim 'Fugl' adds Vulkan support and 'High-detail' biomes

    Experience serenity with the peaceful bird flying sim Fugl, now with added support for Vulkan and more updates. Currently in Early Access while they build up the world and the core experience, it's already quite a wonderfully relaxing game if a bit thin on encounters and things to actually do. It's like a bit of a walking sim, except, well—you're flying. It's a bit wonderful though and one I keep a keen eye on to see what they do with it in the end. Recently, it had an update in late June that overhauled a bunch of the rendering to bring in Vulkan API support across Linux and Windows. This came with a few problems initially that they've been cleaning up, although the last patch makes it run great overall here. The major update also added in pretty high-detail biomes, new addition biomes, some tweaks to avatars and 'many' bug fixes.

  • War Selection is a free to play Early Access RTS now available for Linux

    Currently in Early Access, War Selection from Glyph Worlds is a somewhat promising looking real-time strategy game and they just released it for Linux officially...

  • The Humble Daedalic Bundle 2020 is live with some really good experiences

    Daedalic are usually pretty good supporters of Linux too, with plenty of their modern titles being made available for Linux officially.

  • Turn-based classless RPG 'Dark Bestiary' has left Early Access

    With tons of customization and a classless progression system, the turn-based RPG 'Dark Bestiary' has left Early Access. The main aim of the game here is combat, and lots of it. If you enjoy turn-based character building with plenty of loot then you're likely going to feel right at home. It's quite a streamlined game one that does away with forcing you down the path of specific skill sets and big open worlds to explore. Instead you go through various smaller maps picked from a board of missions, with each one being a series of encounters to battle through.

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP2 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Coming more than a year after SP1 and two years after the launch of the SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 operating system series, SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 2 is here to help businesses further accelerate innovation and improve productivity by adding new layers of functionality, updated components and modern technologies. Highlights of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP2 include updated cloud images for Alibaba, Azure, AWS, Google, IBM, and Oracle, the ability to deploy large-scale HPC systems in AWS with support for ARM-based Graviton2 CPUs and Elastic Fabric Adapter network interfaces in Amazon EC2 instances, as well as enhanced security with FIPS 140-2 certification-ready packages. Read more Direct: SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 2 is Generally Available

