Security: Patches, Encryption and Blockchain Technologies Security updates for Tuesday Security updates have been issued by Debian (ksh), openSUSE (ant, chromium, ldb, samba, and LibVNCServer), Red Hat (dbus, kernel, kernel-rt, and NetworkManager), and SUSE (cni-plugins, firefox, openexr, Salt, salt, SUSE Manager Client Tools, and tomcat).

Update your Google Chrome browser now to avoid hackers, says CERT-In The government's cybersecurity agency has warned Google Chrome users in the country to immediately upgrade to the new Chrome browser version to avoid remote hackers from intruding into their machines. Google has released Chrome 84.0.4147.89 upgrade that contains 38 fixes and improvements against vulnerabilities. "Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome that could allow remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, access sensitive information, contact spoofing attack and denial of service (DoS) attack on the targeted system," the Computer Emergency Response Team-India (CERT-In) warned in its latest advisory.

State-of-the-art crypto goes post-quantum Secrecy is one of the most important functions of computer science. Should electronic secrecy suddenly collapse into total transparency, we could not engage in electronic commerce, we would be unable to communicate privately, our past communications would be globally visible, and we would be critically impacted in myriad ways that would fundamentally change our ability to work and live. Consider the time we spend every day maintaining our secrecy with passwords, lock patterns, wireless fobs, and biometrics that restrict access to protect us and the ramifications of their failure. Public-key cryptosystems form a critical aspect of our secrecy. The ability to establish private communications over a public medium is exercised billions of times per day. Should technology arise that unmasks this private discourse, the consequences could be incalculable. In quantum computing, such a technology is rising. Potential hardware that can execute Shor's algorithm to directly threaten commonly used public-key schemes (RSA, conventional Diffie-Hellman, and elliptic curve) may be far nearer to realization than we would expect. D-Wave corporation has promised to deliver an adiabatic quantum computer this year with 5,000 qubits; this machine is not capable of directly running Shor's algorithm, but if it were, TLS and SSH would be severely compromised. There is some urgency to correct our cryptosystems.

5 Open-Source Blockchain Technologies That Linux Users Need to Know About As such, it only makes sense that developers explore blockchain use within the Linux environment. In this article, we delve into five open-source blockchain technologies for Linux. But first, let’s examine what blockchain is and how this technology works, and take a look at how the application of blockchain has evolved over the years.

Debian: Unusual Bug, Sparky and Many New Developers Screen ghosts This is happening on two different laptops, an HP EliteBook x360 G1, and a Lenovo ThinkPad X240, one that I've been using since 3 years, one that I've been using since a week, and whose only thing in common is a 1920x1080 IPS screen and an Intel GPU. I have no idea where to start debugging this. Please reach out to me at enrico@debian.org if any of this makes sense to you.

Lite Editor There is a new application available for Sparkers: Lite Editor What is Lite Editor? Lite is a lightweight text editor written mostly in Lua — it aims to provide something practical, pretty, small and fast, implemented as simply as possible; easy to modify and extend, or to use without doing either.

New Debian Developers and Maintainers (May and June 2020) The following contributors got their Debian Developer accounts in the last two months: Richard Laager (rlaager) Thiago Andrade Marques (andrade) Vincent Prat (vivi) Michael Robin Crusoe (crusoe) Jordan Justen (jljusten) Anuradha Weeraman (anuradha) Bernelle Verster (indiebio) Gabriel F. T. Gomes (gabriel) Kurt Kremitzki (kkremitzki) Nicolas Mora (babelouest) Birger Schacht (birger) Sudip Mukherjee (sudip) The following contributors were added as Debian Maintainers in the last two months: Marco Trevisan Dennis Braun Stephane Neveu Seunghun Han Alexander Johan Georg Kjäll Friedrich Beckmann Diego M. Rodriguez Nilesh Patra Hiroshi Yokota Congratulations!