Python Programming
Creating a Presentation with Jupyter Notebook and RISE (Video)
In this tutorial, you will learn how to use Jupyter Notebooks to create slide show presentations. This allows you to run and edit live code in your slides.
How to Listen for Webhooks with Python
Webhooks run a large portion of the "magic" that happens between applications. They are sometimes called reverse APIs, callbacks, and even notifications. Many services, such as SendGrid, Stripe, Slack, and GitHub use events to send webhooks as part of their API. This allows your application to listen for events and perform actions when they happen.
In a previous article, we looked at how to consume webhooks with Node.js and Express. In this article we'll look at how you can listen for webhooks using Python (v3+) with the Flask or Django frameworks.
EuroPython 2020: Presenting our Conference Booklet [Ed: EuroPython sold Microsoft 2 whole pages of Azure ads in this new booklet (I've checked)]
We’d normally give out the booklet as part of the conference bag, but since we’re running the event online, we’ve put up the PDF of the booklet instead for your to enjoy.
If you feel like there something in our program which you may benefit from or you just want to get a feeling for what a EuroPython conference is like, please consider joining the event.
Python 3.8.5 released as a security hotfix. 3.9.0b5, the last beta before 3.9.0, also available
This is a combined release of Python 3.8.5 and 3.9.0b5. Both are significant but for different reasons. Let’s dig in!
Quansight Labs: what I learned in my first 3 months
I joined Quansight at the beginning of April, splitting my time between PyTorch (as part of a larger Quansight team) and contributing to Quansight Labs supported community-driven projects in the Python scientific and data science software stack, primarily to NumPy. I have found my next home; the people, the projects, and the atmosphere are an all around win-win for me and (I hope) for the projects to which I contribute.
I am not a newcomer to Open Source. I originally became involved in PyPy as an after-hours hobby to hone my developer skills, and quickly became enamoured with the people and the mission. Over the years my efforts in the open source world moved more mainstream, and in 2018 I took on a full-time position working on NumPy, funded through a grant to BIDS. Since April 2020, I have moved to Quansight Labs as a full-time developer.
Mastering Python's Built-in time Module
The Python time module provides many ways of representing time in code, such as objects, numbers, and strings. It also provides functionality other than representing time, like waiting during code execution and measuring the efficiency of your code.
PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #430 (July 21, 2020)
