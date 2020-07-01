Language Selection

Programming/Development: GCC, JVM, CMake, XML and More

Tuesday 21st of July 2020 09:59:54 PM
Development

  • Arm Backporting SLS Vulnerability Mitigation To Existing GCC Releases

    Back in June when Arm disclosed their Straight Line Speculation (SLS) vulnerability affecting their modern ARM processor designs there wasn't a whole lot of attention. It seems SLS is serious enough that Arm is working on bringing their compiler-based mitigations to existing GCC releases beyond it already being in the current development code.

    This vulnerability can lead to ARMv8 CPUs speculatively executing instructions following a change in control flow. Mitigating SLS is currently done via compilers with inserting speculation barrier (SB) instructions around vulnerable instructions.

  • Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.21 Released With Many Fixes, Big Performance Improvements For AArch64

    A new version of the Eclipse OpenJ9 JVM implementation was released last week with many fixes and other improvements over its prior release.

    OpenJ9 continues advancing as an alternative Java Virtual Machine that is performing fairly well and with a robust community. OpenJ9 v0.21 continues to be offered with binaries built for OpenJDK versions 8, 11, and 14. OpenJ9 0.21 not only brings many bug fixes but also has a variety of performance improvements. On the performance front, their AArch64 JIT compiler is expected to deliver significant throughput improvements of at least +20% on various applications. There is also performance work to make OpenJ9 behave more appropriately when running within containers.

  • New features in CMake 3.18

    On 15th of July Kitware has released CMake version 3.18. The release notes contain the list of changes.

    Below you have some changes that should improve the life of a Qt developer using CMake.

  • Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn XML

    XML is a set of rules for defining semantic tags that describe the structure and meaning of a document.

    The user of XML chooses the names and placement of the tags to convey the nature of the data stored in a document. XML can be used to markup any data file to make it easier to understand and process.

    In addition, it has been applied to many special domains of data: mathematics, music, vector graphics, the spoken word, financial data, chemical symbols, and web pages among others.

    Here’s our recommended free tutorials to help you master XML. If you need more in-depth material, try our recommended free XML books.

  • A comparison of 6 top programming languages

    Developers have numerous programming languages to choose from, so much so that it can be overwhelming. Choosing the right -- or wrong -- language can make the difference between a software project's success and its failure.

    While many programming languages may seem similar, no two languages behave the same way. Developers and architects need to look closely at the strengths and weaknesses of each option, including the tools, libraries and support behind those languages.

    [...]

    Python is an object-oriented programming (OOP) language commonly used for web app development, scientific research, machine learning and FinTech. It's renowned for its easy code readability, access to well-documented libraries and large user community. Also, its repeatable code and automation capabilities promote simplified build processes. Its standout feature is the glue code it uses for server-side scripting, which helps strengthen communication between front-end and back-end components.

    However, because it is an interpretive language, the conversion from source code to bytecode can create lag for compile times, system calls and kernel requests. And even though it runs on every major OS and domain, it is not the best choice for mobile apps right out of the box. Keep in mind, though, it is possible to find tool and library updates that can improve its mobile capabilities.

»

More in Tux Machines

Security: Patches, Encryption and Blockchain Technologies

  • Security updates for Tuesday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (ksh), openSUSE (ant, chromium, ldb, samba, and LibVNCServer), Red Hat (dbus, kernel, kernel-rt, and NetworkManager), and SUSE (cni-plugins, firefox, openexr, Salt, salt, SUSE Manager Client Tools, and tomcat).

  • Update your Google Chrome browser now to avoid hackers, says CERT-In

    The government's cybersecurity agency has warned Google Chrome users in the country to immediately upgrade to the new Chrome browser version to avoid remote hackers from intruding into their machines. Google has released Chrome 84.0.4147.89 upgrade that contains 38 fixes and improvements against vulnerabilities. "Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome that could allow remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, access sensitive information, contact spoofing attack and denial of service (DoS) attack on the targeted system," the Computer Emergency Response Team-India (CERT-In) warned in its latest advisory.

  • State-of-the-art crypto goes post-quantum

    Secrecy is one of the most important functions of computer science. Should electronic secrecy suddenly collapse into total transparency, we could not engage in electronic commerce, we would be unable to communicate privately, our past communications would be globally visible, and we would be critically impacted in myriad ways that would fundamentally change our ability to work and live. Consider the time we spend every day maintaining our secrecy with passwords, lock patterns, wireless fobs, and biometrics that restrict access to protect us and the ramifications of their failure. Public-key cryptosystems form a critical aspect of our secrecy. The ability to establish private communications over a public medium is exercised billions of times per day. Should technology arise that unmasks this private discourse, the consequences could be incalculable. In quantum computing, such a technology is rising. Potential hardware that can execute Shor's algorithm to directly threaten commonly used public-key schemes (RSA, conventional Diffie-Hellman, and elliptic curve) may be far nearer to realization than we would expect. D-Wave corporation has promised to deliver an adiabatic quantum computer this year with 5,000 qubits; this machine is not capable of directly running Shor's algorithm, but if it were, TLS and SSH would be severely compromised. There is some urgency to correct our cryptosystems.

  • 5 Open-Source Blockchain Technologies That Linux Users Need to Know About

    As such, it only makes sense that developers explore blockchain use within the Linux environment. In this article, we delve into five open-source blockchain technologies for Linux. But first, let’s examine what blockchain is and how this technology works, and take a look at how the application of blockchain has evolved over the years.

Debian: Unusual Bug, Sparky and Many New Developers

  • Screen ghosts

    This is happening on two different laptops, an HP EliteBook x360 G1, and a Lenovo ThinkPad X240, one that I've been using since 3 years, one that I've been using since a week, and whose only thing in common is a 1920x1080 IPS screen and an Intel GPU. I have no idea where to start debugging this. Please reach out to me at enrico@debian.org if any of this makes sense to you.

  • Lite Editor

    There is a new application available for Sparkers: Lite Editor What is Lite Editor? Lite is a lightweight text editor written mostly in Lua — it aims to provide something practical, pretty, small and fast, implemented as simply as possible; easy to modify and extend, or to use without doing either.

  • New Debian Developers and Maintainers (May and June 2020)

    The following contributors got their Debian Developer accounts in the last two months: Richard Laager (rlaager) Thiago Andrade Marques (andrade) Vincent Prat (vivi) Michael Robin Crusoe (crusoe) Jordan Justen (jljusten) Anuradha Weeraman (anuradha) Bernelle Verster (indiebio) Gabriel F. T. Gomes (gabriel) Kurt Kremitzki (kkremitzki) Nicolas Mora (babelouest) Birger Schacht (birger) Sudip Mukherjee (sudip) The following contributors were added as Debian Maintainers in the last two months: Marco Trevisan Dennis Braun Stephane Neveu Seunghun Han Alexander Johan Georg Kjäll Friedrich Beckmann Diego M. Rodriguez Nilesh Patra Hiroshi Yokota Congratulations!

KDE and Python GSoC Reports

  • Improve MAVLink Integration of Kirogi – Progress Report 2

    This is my second progress report about GSoC 2020 project.

  • [Krita] Week 7: GSoC Project Report

    This week I completed unit-tests for interactions between storyboard docker and timeline docker. Also now thumbnails will only be updated when the image is idle, meaning if the image is not painted upon for some time, say a sec, the thumbnail will update. This will improve performance when using the canvas. I also wrote some functions that would help when implementing updating of affected thumbnails.

  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Blog Post | Gsoc'2020 | #8

    This week was full of learning. Like seriously I learnt a lot this week specially because I got stuck on something which took me while to figure out.

Screencasts and Audiocasts: KaOS 2020.07 Run Through, Linux in the Ham Shack and This Week in Linux

  • KaOS 2020.07 Run Through

    In this video, we are looking at KaOS 2020.07.

  • LHS Episode #357: Lethal Weapon

    Welcome to the 357th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts talk about the new amateur radio youth database, Mortty, the Icom IC-705, an open-source COVID-19 tracker, TrueNAS, SDR++ and much more. Stay safe and sane out there and thank you for listening.

  • This Week in Linux 109: Flutter Apps to Linux, 3GB RAM PinePhone, Mobian, Stop Using BountySource!

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, Google & Ubuntu teamed up to bring Flutter Apps to Linux. We’ve got a LOT of news in the Mobile Linux world with a New more powerful PinePhone from Pine64 that even comes with a USB Convergence Dock, then we’ll talk about Mobian: Mobile OS based on Debian, and then we’ve. even got some news from Gentoo about using Gentoo on Android. We’ve got some great distro news this week from EndeavourOS & MX Linux. Then we’ll jump into the App News realm to cover the Personal Edition branding for LibreOffice, Riot has chosen the name Element as their branding replacement, and we’ll talk about even more branding with some news about a fork of Brave browser getting threatened with legal action. Then I’ll let know about some concerning news about BountySource and why projects should abandon the service. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

