Programming/Development: GCC, JVM, CMake, XML and More
Arm Backporting SLS Vulnerability Mitigation To Existing GCC Releases
Back in June when Arm disclosed their Straight Line Speculation (SLS) vulnerability affecting their modern ARM processor designs there wasn't a whole lot of attention. It seems SLS is serious enough that Arm is working on bringing their compiler-based mitigations to existing GCC releases beyond it already being in the current development code.
This vulnerability can lead to ARMv8 CPUs speculatively executing instructions following a change in control flow. Mitigating SLS is currently done via compilers with inserting speculation barrier (SB) instructions around vulnerable instructions.
Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.21 Released With Many Fixes, Big Performance Improvements For AArch64
A new version of the Eclipse OpenJ9 JVM implementation was released last week with many fixes and other improvements over its prior release.
OpenJ9 continues advancing as an alternative Java Virtual Machine that is performing fairly well and with a robust community. OpenJ9 v0.21 continues to be offered with binaries built for OpenJDK versions 8, 11, and 14. OpenJ9 0.21 not only brings many bug fixes but also has a variety of performance improvements. On the performance front, their AArch64 JIT compiler is expected to deliver significant throughput improvements of at least +20% on various applications. There is also performance work to make OpenJ9 behave more appropriately when running within containers.
New features in CMake 3.18
On 15th of July Kitware has released CMake version 3.18. The release notes contain the list of changes.
Below you have some changes that should improve the life of a Qt developer using CMake.
Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn XML
XML is a set of rules for defining semantic tags that describe the structure and meaning of a document.
The user of XML chooses the names and placement of the tags to convey the nature of the data stored in a document. XML can be used to markup any data file to make it easier to understand and process.
In addition, it has been applied to many special domains of data: mathematics, music, vector graphics, the spoken word, financial data, chemical symbols, and web pages among others.
Here’s our recommended free tutorials to help you master XML. If you need more in-depth material, try our recommended free XML books.
A comparison of 6 top programming languages
Developers have numerous programming languages to choose from, so much so that it can be overwhelming. Choosing the right -- or wrong -- language can make the difference between a software project's success and its failure.
While many programming languages may seem similar, no two languages behave the same way. Developers and architects need to look closely at the strengths and weaknesses of each option, including the tools, libraries and support behind those languages.
[...]
Python is an object-oriented programming (OOP) language commonly used for web app development, scientific research, machine learning and FinTech. It's renowned for its easy code readability, access to well-documented libraries and large user community. Also, its repeatable code and automation capabilities promote simplified build processes. Its standout feature is the glue code it uses for server-side scripting, which helps strengthen communication between front-end and back-end components.
However, because it is an interpretive language, the conversion from source code to bytecode can create lag for compile times, system calls and kernel requests. And even though it runs on every major OS and domain, it is not the best choice for mobile apps right out of the box. Keep in mind, though, it is possible to find tool and library updates that can improve its mobile capabilities.
