SFC and Linux Foundation Announcements

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 21st of July 2020 10:27:34 PM Filed under
OSS
  • The Institute for Computing in Research Joins Conservancy!

    Conservancy is proud to welcome in a new member project that both fills in a critical opportunity gap for young scientists and introduces the next generation of researchers to essential free software tools. The Insititute for Computing in Research runs a mentoring program that trains students finishing 10th, 11th and 12th grade to do rigorous scientific research using free software. This year's round of internships began last week with ten students and, while based in New Mexico, is fully remote for 2020.

    [...]

    Karen Sandler, Conservancy's Executive Director added, "Providing opportunities for young scientists while teaching them how important software freedom is for research and data analysis is incredibly important. We're so proud Conservancy can have a role in leveling the playing field for these students and can't wait to help the program grow."

  • Linux Foundation announces open source exposure notification apps initiative to combat COVID-19 [Ed: This is Microsoft-connected surveillance]

    The Linux Foundation introduced its latest project that uses open source technologies to help public health authorities (PHAs) fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Linux Foundation Public Health (LFPH) initiative, announced on Monday, focuses on the use of open source exposure notification applications.

  • Tech Leaders Launch Health Initiative to Help Fight COVID-19

    The new Linux Foundation Public Health (LFPH) initiative, which counts Cisco, IBM, Tencent, and VMware among its charter members, aims to help public health authorities around the world fight COVID-19.

  • Tech Leaders and Health Authorities from Around the Globe Collaborate to Combat COVID-19
  • Linux Foundation announces COVID-19 exposure notification application initiativ
  • OpenAPI Initiative Welcomes Postman as Newest Member
  • Open source ACRN v2.0 hypervisor focuses on IOT

    Project ACRN has released v2.0 of its open source IoT and automotive hypervisor with a new hybrid-mode architecture for simultaneous deployment of safety critical and resourcing sharing VMs. ACRN v2.0 also adds OpenStack and Kata support.

    In 2018 when the Linux Foundation launched its Project ACRN for developing a lightweight hypervisor for safety critical embedded applications, the chief use case was an automotive system in which safety critical functions are the dominant concern. With ACRN v2.0, the project focuses more on IoT applications that require a mix of safety critical and more general purpose Virtual Machines (VMs).

  • The ACRN™ Open Source Hypervisor for IoT Development Announces ACRN v2.0 and Functional Safety Certification Concept Approval

    “The ACRN project is moving fast to address the increasingly complex requirements for IoT devices, networks and environments,” said Mike Dolan, senior vice president and general manager of projects at the Linux Foundation. “This speed and agility in development can only be achieved through collaboration and we’re happy to be able to support this important work.”

    [...]

    Eddie Dong, senior Principal Engineer, architect, and maintainer of Project ACRN said, "The rapid evolution and development from version 1.0 to 2.0 in a year demonstrates the momentum of this project and the demand for a flexible, real-time, safety-critical, open source hypervisor for industrial players that are architecting mission-critical technologies."

  • 3MF Consortium Joins Linux Foundation
  • 3D Printing Effort Becomes Linux Foundation Open Standards Project, Announces New Executive Director

    The 3MF Consortium, the organization dedicated to advancing a universal specification for 3D printing, today announced it is becoming a Linux Foundation member and that HP’s Luis Baldez is its new Executive Director (ED). Baldez supersedes Microsoft’s Adrian Lannin, who has served as ED since the 3MF Consortium was founded in 2015. Among the original creators of the 3MF Consortium, Lannin will remain a strategic advisor to the group.

    [...]

    Baldez was recently elected Executive Director by the 3MF Consortium membership to expand upon the technical progress and success of the 3MF standard by building new functionalities for the standard through collaboration with Linux Foundation and JDF. Baldez is a 3D printing veteran with experience across new technology business development. It is this combination of expertise that makes him well-suited for the ED role at 3MF Consortium, where the focus is maturing from standards development to implementation and adoption. Baldez has also held R&D engineering leadership positions at other multinationals and startups.

  • Advanced Cloud Engineer Bootcamp from The Linux Foundation Helps IT Professionals Move Into Cloud Careers

    Building on the popularity of its beginner Cloud Engineer Bootcamp launched last month, The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the availability of an Advanced Cloud Engineer Bootcamp program, designed to help experienced IT professionals move into cloud engineering roles in as little as six months. Additionally, the foundation has announced a new training course, LFS243 - Service Mesh Fundamentals, which will be available beginning July 31, will also be a part of this new bootcamp.

    The Linux Foundation Advanced Cloud Engineer Bootcamp bundles self-paced eLearning courses with certification and dedicated instructor support for a comprehensive and well-rounded educational program.

Fedora Project: RPM, Memory Testing and DXVK

  • Using source-git to maintain packages in Fedora

    Some time ago, we initiated a discussion on the devel list if dist-git is a good place to work. This thread received a great amount of wonderful feedback from you and we are so grateful for every message—it demonstrates the passion of the Fedora community. If you are not familiar with how packages are being maintained in Fedora or what dist-git is, let me give you a quick summary. Every Fedora package has a dedicated git repository—a dist-git repository. It contains files needed to compile the sources and produce a binary RPM package which you can install on your Fedora Linux system. As an example, you can look at firefox dist-git repository.

  • Fedora Developers Brainstorming Options For Better Memory Testing

    In looking beyond the massive Fedora 33 release in development, Fedora developers have begun discussing options for allowing better memory testing on their distribution for evaluating possible faulty RAM issues that otherwise often get mixed in with other software bugs and other sporadic behavior. Currently Fedora does ship memtest86+ on all installations, but that only works on legacy/BIOS setups and not modern UEFI-enabled systems. It's only the proprietary memtest86 that has UEFI support right now and not the open-source memtest86+. Thus memtest86+ is inaccessible to those on modern platform booting from UEFI, but even if/when memtest86+ offers UEFI support there are other potential obstacles around Secure Boot and similar potential blocks. Additionally, while memtest86(+) is great at rooting out faulty memory scenarios, it can often take some time to spot any issues as another obstacle for end-users.

  • Fedora Looks To Make DXVK Their Default Back-End For Direct3D 9/10/11 On Wine

    Fedora like most distributions ship their Wine packages as-is at the defaults, but for Fedora 33 we could see DXVK used by default on Wine in place of the conventional WineD3D back-end for Direct3D 9/10/11 usage. While upstream Wine is working to ultimately support Vulkan with their WineD3D back-end, for now at least DXVK generally offers a far better and more performant experience for gamers by translating D3D9/D3D10/D3D11 calls to Vulkan rather than WineD3D that currently relies upon translating to OpenGL. Steam Play and Proton have shown the success and tremendous capabilities of DXVK while now Fedora is looking at possibly using DXVK by default with their Wine package.

Security: Patches, Encryption and Blockchain Technologies

  • Security updates for Tuesday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (ksh), openSUSE (ant, chromium, ldb, samba, and LibVNCServer), Red Hat (dbus, kernel, kernel-rt, and NetworkManager), and SUSE (cni-plugins, firefox, openexr, Salt, salt, SUSE Manager Client Tools, and tomcat).

  • Update your Google Chrome browser now to avoid hackers, says CERT-In

    The government's cybersecurity agency has warned Google Chrome users in the country to immediately upgrade to the new Chrome browser version to avoid remote hackers from intruding into their machines. Google has released Chrome 84.0.4147.89 upgrade that contains 38 fixes and improvements against vulnerabilities. "Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome that could allow remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, access sensitive information, contact spoofing attack and denial of service (DoS) attack on the targeted system," the Computer Emergency Response Team-India (CERT-In) warned in its latest advisory.

  • State-of-the-art crypto goes post-quantum

    Secrecy is one of the most important functions of computer science. Should electronic secrecy suddenly collapse into total transparency, we could not engage in electronic commerce, we would be unable to communicate privately, our past communications would be globally visible, and we would be critically impacted in myriad ways that would fundamentally change our ability to work and live. Consider the time we spend every day maintaining our secrecy with passwords, lock patterns, wireless fobs, and biometrics that restrict access to protect us and the ramifications of their failure. Public-key cryptosystems form a critical aspect of our secrecy. The ability to establish private communications over a public medium is exercised billions of times per day. Should technology arise that unmasks this private discourse, the consequences could be incalculable. In quantum computing, such a technology is rising. Potential hardware that can execute Shor's algorithm to directly threaten commonly used public-key schemes (RSA, conventional Diffie-Hellman, and elliptic curve) may be far nearer to realization than we would expect. D-Wave corporation has promised to deliver an adiabatic quantum computer this year with 5,000 qubits; this machine is not capable of directly running Shor's algorithm, but if it were, TLS and SSH would be severely compromised. There is some urgency to correct our cryptosystems.

  • 5 Open-Source Blockchain Technologies That Linux Users Need to Know About

    As such, it only makes sense that developers explore blockchain use within the Linux environment. In this article, we delve into five open-source blockchain technologies for Linux. But first, let’s examine what blockchain is and how this technology works, and take a look at how the application of blockchain has evolved over the years.

Debian: Unusual Bug, Sparky and Many New Developers

  • Screen ghosts

    This is happening on two different laptops, an HP EliteBook x360 G1, and a Lenovo ThinkPad X240, one that I've been using since 3 years, one that I've been using since a week, and whose only thing in common is a 1920x1080 IPS screen and an Intel GPU. I have no idea where to start debugging this. Please reach out to me at enrico@debian.org if any of this makes sense to you.

  • Lite Editor

    There is a new application available for Sparkers: Lite Editor What is Lite Editor? Lite is a lightweight text editor written mostly in Lua — it aims to provide something practical, pretty, small and fast, implemented as simply as possible; easy to modify and extend, or to use without doing either.

  • New Debian Developers and Maintainers (May and June 2020)

    The following contributors got their Debian Developer accounts in the last two months: Richard Laager (rlaager) Thiago Andrade Marques (andrade) Vincent Prat (vivi) Michael Robin Crusoe (crusoe) Jordan Justen (jljusten) Anuradha Weeraman (anuradha) Bernelle Verster (indiebio) Gabriel F. T. Gomes (gabriel) Kurt Kremitzki (kkremitzki) Nicolas Mora (babelouest) Birger Schacht (birger) Sudip Mukherjee (sudip) The following contributors were added as Debian Maintainers in the last two months: Marco Trevisan Dennis Braun Stephane Neveu Seunghun Han Alexander Johan Georg Kjäll Friedrich Beckmann Diego M. Rodriguez Nilesh Patra Hiroshi Yokota Congratulations!

KDE and Python GSoC Reports

  • Improve MAVLink Integration of Kirogi – Progress Report 2

    This is my second progress report about GSoC 2020 project.

  • [Krita] Week 7: GSoC Project Report

    This week I completed unit-tests for interactions between storyboard docker and timeline docker. Also now thumbnails will only be updated when the image is idle, meaning if the image is not painted upon for some time, say a sec, the thumbnail will update. This will improve performance when using the canvas. I also wrote some functions that would help when implementing updating of affected thumbnails.

  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Blog Post | Gsoc'2020 | #8

    This week was full of learning. Like seriously I learnt a lot this week specially because I got stuck on something which took me while to figure out.

