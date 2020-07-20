SFC and Linux Foundation Announcements
-
The Institute for Computing in Research Joins Conservancy!
Conservancy is proud to welcome in a new member project that both fills in a critical opportunity gap for young scientists and introduces the next generation of researchers to essential free software tools. The Insititute for Computing in Research runs a mentoring program that trains students finishing 10th, 11th and 12th grade to do rigorous scientific research using free software. This year's round of internships began last week with ten students and, while based in New Mexico, is fully remote for 2020.
[...]
Karen Sandler, Conservancy's Executive Director added, "Providing opportunities for young scientists while teaching them how important software freedom is for research and data analysis is incredibly important. We're so proud Conservancy can have a role in leveling the playing field for these students and can't wait to help the program grow."
-
Linux Foundation announces open source exposure notification apps initiative to combat COVID-19 [Ed: This is Microsoft-connected surveillance]
The Linux Foundation introduced its latest project that uses open source technologies to help public health authorities (PHAs) fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Linux Foundation Public Health (LFPH) initiative, announced on Monday, focuses on the use of open source exposure notification applications.
-
Tech Leaders Launch Health Initiative to Help Fight COVID-19
The new Linux Foundation Public Health (LFPH) initiative, which counts Cisco, IBM, Tencent, and VMware among its charter members, aims to help public health authorities around the world fight COVID-19.
-
Tech Leaders and Health Authorities from Around the Globe Collaborate to Combat COVID-19
-
Linux Foundation announces COVID-19 exposure notification application initiativ
-
OpenAPI Initiative Welcomes Postman as Newest Member
-
Open source ACRN v2.0 hypervisor focuses on IOT
Project ACRN has released v2.0 of its open source IoT and automotive hypervisor with a new hybrid-mode architecture for simultaneous deployment of safety critical and resourcing sharing VMs. ACRN v2.0 also adds OpenStack and Kata support.
In 2018 when the Linux Foundation launched its Project ACRN for developing a lightweight hypervisor for safety critical embedded applications, the chief use case was an automotive system in which safety critical functions are the dominant concern. With ACRN v2.0, the project focuses more on IoT applications that require a mix of safety critical and more general purpose Virtual Machines (VMs).
-
The ACRN™ Open Source Hypervisor for IoT Development Announces ACRN v2.0 and Functional Safety Certification Concept Approval
“The ACRN project is moving fast to address the increasingly complex requirements for IoT devices, networks and environments,” said Mike Dolan, senior vice president and general manager of projects at the Linux Foundation. “This speed and agility in development can only be achieved through collaboration and we’re happy to be able to support this important work.”
[...]
Eddie Dong, senior Principal Engineer, architect, and maintainer of Project ACRN said, "The rapid evolution and development from version 1.0 to 2.0 in a year demonstrates the momentum of this project and the demand for a flexible, real-time, safety-critical, open source hypervisor for industrial players that are architecting mission-critical technologies."
-
3MF Consortium Joins Linux Foundation
-
3D Printing Effort Becomes Linux Foundation Open Standards Project, Announces New Executive Director
The 3MF Consortium, the organization dedicated to advancing a universal specification for 3D printing, today announced it is becoming a Linux Foundation member and that HP’s Luis Baldez is its new Executive Director (ED). Baldez supersedes Microsoft’s Adrian Lannin, who has served as ED since the 3MF Consortium was founded in 2015. Among the original creators of the 3MF Consortium, Lannin will remain a strategic advisor to the group.
[...]
Baldez was recently elected Executive Director by the 3MF Consortium membership to expand upon the technical progress and success of the 3MF standard by building new functionalities for the standard through collaboration with Linux Foundation and JDF. Baldez is a 3D printing veteran with experience across new technology business development. It is this combination of expertise that makes him well-suited for the ED role at 3MF Consortium, where the focus is maturing from standards development to implementation and adoption. Baldez has also held R&D engineering leadership positions at other multinationals and startups.
-
Advanced Cloud Engineer Bootcamp from The Linux Foundation Helps IT Professionals Move Into Cloud Careers
Building on the popularity of its beginner Cloud Engineer Bootcamp launched last month, The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the availability of an Advanced Cloud Engineer Bootcamp program, designed to help experienced IT professionals move into cloud engineering roles in as little as six months. Additionally, the foundation has announced a new training course, LFS243 - Service Mesh Fundamentals, which will be available beginning July 31, will also be a part of this new bootcamp.
The Linux Foundation Advanced Cloud Engineer Bootcamp bundles self-paced eLearning courses with certification and dedicated instructor support for a comprehensive and well-rounded educational program.
-
