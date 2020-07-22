Explained! The Difference Between grep, egrep, and fgrep Commands
grep, egrep, fgrep. They all sound similar. So, what's the difference? Learn it in this article.
New KDE Slimbook Released - Powered By AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
The KDE Slimbook is getting a big upgrade in the form of the ProX and ProX 15 that are powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 4800H "Renoir" processor for offering much better performance and all-around better specs. The KDE Slimbook ProX is a 14-inch ultrabook that weighs just 1.1 kg while the ProX 15 is a 15.6-inch version. Both models are powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, IPS LED displays, magnesium-aluminum construction, 47Whr battery on the ProX and 92Whr on the 15.6-inch model, support for up to 64GB of memory, three USB ports, USB-C, and HDMI outputs. Also: This Is The First AMD Ryzen 4000 Linux Laptop
Student Linux club refurbishes computers to support distance learning
It was March 17, 2020, and I was in my classroom at Aspen Academy. The clock was ticking. This was to be the last day of school before we, along with every other public school in Minnesota, would close due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus. I had students in my room during lunch, advisory periods, and my elective classes all doing the same thing—installing Linux onto old computers so we could give them to students who would use them for school at home during the shelter in place order. I was only going to have the kids' help until dismissal time, but in the end, we had 17 computers ready to go. It was a start.
6 ways to contribute to an open source alternative to Slack
Mattermost is a messaging platform built in Go and React for DevOps teams. You can discuss topics in channels, private groups, or one-to-one with rich Markdown formatting and easily share code snippets with syntax highlighting in more than 50 programming languages. You can self-host or deploy on a private cloud to connect in-house systems with plugins, Slack-compatible integrations, and extensive API support. And you can collaborate with your team using the Linux desktop application.
