The KDE Slimbook is getting a big upgrade in the form of the ProX and ProX 15 that are powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 4800H "Renoir" processor for offering much better performance and all-around better specs. The KDE Slimbook ProX is a 14-inch ultrabook that weighs just 1.1 kg while the ProX 15 is a 15.6-inch version. Both models are powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, IPS LED displays, magnesium-aluminum construction, 47Whr battery on the ProX and 92Whr on the 15.6-inch model, support for up to 64GB of memory, three USB ports, USB-C, and HDMI outputs. Also: This Is The First AMD Ryzen 4000 Linux Laptop

Student Linux club refurbishes computers to support distance learning It was March 17, 2020, and I was in my classroom at Aspen Academy. The clock was ticking. This was to be the last day of school before we, along with every other public school in Minnesota, would close due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus. I had students in my room during lunch, advisory periods, and my elective classes all doing the same thing—installing Linux onto old computers so we could give them to students who would use them for school at home during the shelter in place order. I was only going to have the kids' help until dismissal time, but in the end, we had 17 computers ready to go. It was a start.