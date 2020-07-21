today's leftovers
-
mintCast 339.5 – ZFS Butter Recognize
1:58 Innards
44:04 Feedback
1:16:41 Check This Out
1:20:58 Outro
In our Innards section, community member Joshua Hawk tries to convert us to unsalted BTRFS.
-
Return of the Terminal Server | LINUX Unplugged 363
Fedora makes a bold move and Microsoft seems to be working on their ideal "Cloud PC", we ponder what Linux has to offer.
Plus an easy way to remotely watch movies with others, and a bunch of your feedback.
-
How to Install Security Updates on CentOS 8
-
Diego Escalante Urrelo: Some (late) video and audio advice for GUADEC online
GUADEC 2020 has moved online because of the pandemic, and that means that many of us will be streaming our voice and faces.
Seeing as I have a fancy B.A. on Communication Studies & Film, I thought I might share some guerilla film making tips for our new online reality.
Here are some tips on how to sound and look good online.
-
Raspberry Pi prayer reminder clock
-
How Slack, Airtable and open-source software connected New Yorkers during the pandemic [Ed: Openwashing of surveillance]
The result: open-source software that uses Airtable spreadsheets, Slack collaboration software, and geocoding from Google or Mapquest to automatically find volunteers closest to a person requesting help. It's now available to other groups trying to assist neighbors in need during the pandemic.
-
Open source library services platform [Ed: More openwashing]
Started in 2018, the FOLIO project is a partnership between libraries, developers and vendors that was established to develop an open source library services platform (LSP). Prominent libraries provide their expertise and knowledge as subject-matter experts; the developers rely on input from subject-matter experts and collaborate with user experience (UX) designers to create the FOLIO platform and associated apps; and the vendors contribute to the deployment of FOLIO and to the provision of support services.
-
Introducing Jetpack CRM: A Tool for Entrepreneurs to Better Manage Customer Relationships
Jetpack, the popular WordPress security and performance solution developed by Automattic, is announcing the global launch of Jetpack CRM, a customer relationship management platform for WordPress websites.
Jetpack CRM is the product of Automattic's acquisition of Zero BS CRM, a WordPress CRM plugin, in July 2019.
-
IBM Cloud for Financial Services: An opportunity for developers
Developers in regulated industries looking to move to cloud infrastructure are getting a boost today. IBM announced advances in the IBM Cloud for Financial Services that address the need for searching through the matrix of compliance and policy requirements that can slow down application development.
With this pioneering platform, financial segment developers will be able to modernize, architect, and create apps using virtual machines or containers, and integrate them with a catalog of secured, reliable services. IBM public cloud is already the industry’s most open and secure public cloud for business, creating a foundation to build enterprise-grade applications with a full range of security and privacy offerings and approaches, and state-of-the-art Keep Your Own Key cryptography.
-
Red Hat Brings IBM Back into Open Source OpenStack Cloud Fold
Of late, IBM hasn't been the strongest supporter of the open source OpenStack cloud platform, but with Red Hat that is changing.
-
Explained! The Difference Between grep, egrep, and fgrep Commands
grep, egrep, fgrep. They all sound similar. So, what's the difference? Learn it in this article.
New KDE Slimbook Released - Powered By AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
The KDE Slimbook is getting a big upgrade in the form of the ProX and ProX 15 that are powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 4800H "Renoir" processor for offering much better performance and all-around better specs. The KDE Slimbook ProX is a 14-inch ultrabook that weighs just 1.1 kg while the ProX 15 is a 15.6-inch version. Both models are powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, IPS LED displays, magnesium-aluminum construction, 47Whr battery on the ProX and 92Whr on the 15.6-inch model, support for up to 64GB of memory, three USB ports, USB-C, and HDMI outputs. Also: This Is The First AMD Ryzen 4000 Linux Laptop
Student Linux club refurbishes computers to support distance learning
It was March 17, 2020, and I was in my classroom at Aspen Academy. The clock was ticking. This was to be the last day of school before we, along with every other public school in Minnesota, would close due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus. I had students in my room during lunch, advisory periods, and my elective classes all doing the same thing—installing Linux onto old computers so we could give them to students who would use them for school at home during the shelter in place order. I was only going to have the kids' help until dismissal time, but in the end, we had 17 computers ready to go. It was a start.
6 ways to contribute to an open source alternative to Slack
Mattermost is a messaging platform built in Go and React for DevOps teams. You can discuss topics in channels, private groups, or one-to-one with rich Markdown formatting and easily share code snippets with syntax highlighting in more than 50 programming languages. You can self-host or deploy on a private cloud to connect in-house systems with plugins, Slack-compatible integrations, and extensive API support. And you can collaborate with your team using the Linux desktop application.
