Wednesday 22nd of July 2020 01:29:09 PM
News
today's leftovers

  • mintCast 339.5 – ZFS Butter Recognize

    1:58 Innards 44:04 Feedback 1:16:41 Check This Out 1:20:58 Outro In our Innards section, community member Joshua Hawk tries to convert us to unsalted BTRFS.

  • Return of the Terminal Server | LINUX Unplugged 363

    Fedora makes a bold move and Microsoft seems to be working on their ideal "Cloud PC", we ponder what Linux has to offer. Plus an easy way to remotely watch movies with others, and a bunch of your feedback.

    •                             
  • How to Install Security Updates on CentOS 8
  • Diego Escalante Urrelo: Some (late) video and audio advice for GUADEC online

    GUADEC 2020 has moved online because of the pandemic, and that means that many of us will be streaming our voice and faces. Seeing as I have a fancy B.A. on Communication Studies & Film, I thought I might share some guerilla film making tips for our new online reality. Here are some tips on how to sound and look good online.

    •      
  • Raspberry Pi prayer reminder clock
     
  • How Slack, Airtable and open-source software connected New Yorkers during the pandemic [Ed: Openwashing of surveillance]

    The result: open-source software that uses Airtable spreadsheets, Slack collaboration software, and geocoding from Google or Mapquest to automatically find volunteers closest to a person requesting help. It's now available to other groups trying to assist neighbors in need during the pandemic.

  • Open source library services platform [Ed: More openwashing]

    Started in 2018, the FOLIO project is a partnership between libraries, developers and vendors that was established to develop an open source library services platform (LSP). Prominent libraries provide their expertise and knowledge as subject-matter experts; the developers rely on input from subject-matter experts and collaborate with user experience (UX) designers to create the FOLIO platform and associated apps; and the vendors contribute to the deployment of FOLIO and to the provision of support services.

  • Introducing Jetpack CRM: A Tool for Entrepreneurs to Better Manage Customer Relationships

    Jetpack, the popular WordPress security and performance solution developed by Automattic, is announcing the global launch of Jetpack CRM, a customer relationship management platform for WordPress websites. Jetpack CRM is the product of Automattic's acquisition of Zero BS CRM, a WordPress CRM plugin, in July 2019.

  • IBM Cloud for Financial Services: An opportunity for developers

    Developers in regulated industries looking to move to cloud infrastructure are getting a boost today. IBM announced advances in the IBM Cloud for Financial Services that address the need for searching through the matrix of compliance and policy requirements that can slow down application development. With this pioneering platform, financial segment developers will be able to modernize, architect, and create apps using virtual machines or containers, and integrate them with a catalog of secured, reliable services. IBM public cloud is already the industry’s most open and secure public cloud for business, creating a foundation to build enterprise-grade applications with a full range of security and privacy offerings and approaches, and state-of-the-art Keep Your Own Key cryptography.

  • Red Hat Brings IBM Back into Open Source OpenStack Cloud Fold

    Of late, IBM hasn't been the strongest supporter of the open source OpenStack cloud platform, but with Red Hat that is changing.

Android Leftovers

New Ubuntu Kernels Released to Fix Secure Boot Bypass and Other Flaws, Update Now

Available for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), the new Linux kernel updates are here to address two vulnerabilities (CVE-2019-20908 and CVE-2020-15780) discovered by Jason A. Donenfeld in the ACPI implementation, which could allow a privileged attacker to bypass Secure Boot lockdown restrictions and execute arbitrary code in the kernel. CVE-2019-20908 affects the Linux 4.15 kernels in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS systems, as well as the Linux 4.4 kernel of Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 14.04 ESM systems. On the other hand, CVE-2020-15780 affects the Linux 5.4 kernels in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS systems, as well as the Linux 4.15 kernel in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS systems. Read more

