Developers in regulated industries looking to move to cloud infrastructure are getting a boost today. IBM announced advances in the IBM Cloud for Financial Services that address the need for searching through the matrix of compliance and policy requirements that can slow down application development. With this pioneering platform, financial segment developers will be able to modernize, architect, and create apps using virtual machines or containers, and integrate them with a catalog of secured, reliable services. IBM public cloud is already the industry’s most open and secure public cloud for business, creating a foundation to build enterprise-grade applications with a full range of security and privacy offerings and approaches, and state-of-the-art Keep Your Own Key cryptography.

Jetpack, the popular WordPress security and performance solution developed by Automattic, is announcing the global launch of Jetpack CRM, a customer relationship management platform for WordPress websites. Jetpack CRM is the product of Automattic's acquisition of Zero BS CRM, a WordPress CRM plugin, in July 2019.

Started in 2018, the FOLIO project is a partnership between libraries, developers and vendors that was established to develop an open source library services platform (LSP). Prominent libraries provide their expertise and knowledge as subject-matter experts; the developers rely on input from subject-matter experts and collaborate with user experience (UX) designers to create the FOLIO platform and associated apps; and the vendors contribute to the deployment of FOLIO and to the provision of support services.

The result: open-source software that uses Airtable spreadsheets, Slack collaboration software, and geocoding from Google or Mapquest to automatically find volunteers closest to a person requesting help. It's now available to other groups trying to assist neighbors in need during the pandemic.

GUADEC 2020 has moved online because of the pandemic, and that means that many of us will be streaming our voice and faces. Seeing as I have a fancy B.A. on Communication Studies & Film, I thought I might share some guerilla film making tips for our new online reality. Here are some tips on how to sound and look good online.

Fedora makes a bold move and Microsoft seems to be working on their ideal "Cloud PC", we ponder what Linux has to offer. Plus an easy way to remotely watch movies with others, and a bunch of your feedback.