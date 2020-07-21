Today in Techrights
- Microsoft is Slipping Out of Control, Let’s Keep Free Software Momentum Until They’re Gone (or Too Weak to Matter)
- Laptops With GNU/Linux Everywhere, a Sign of the Times in 2020
- [Meme] Team UPC Layoffs Are Next
- Very Strong Consensus That the UPC is Dead for Good (The UPC Hopefuls Might Try Another Thing, But It Can Take Almost a Decade)
- Fifth Round of Microsoft Layoffs in Less Than 2 Months: Another Thousand Job Cuts (6% of LinkedIn Workforce)
- IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, July 21, 2020
- Links 22/7/2020: More GNU/Linux Laptops Surface
- Links 22/7/2020: SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 2 and WordPress 5.5 Beta 3
- Links 21/7/2020: GeckoLinux Release, Atari VCS Develops
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 754 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Android Leftovers
New Ubuntu Kernels Released to Fix Secure Boot Bypass and Other Flaws, Update Now
Available for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), the new Linux kernel updates are here to address two vulnerabilities (CVE-2019-20908 and CVE-2020-15780) discovered by Jason A. Donenfeld in the ACPI implementation, which could allow a privileged attacker to bypass Secure Boot lockdown restrictions and execute arbitrary code in the kernel. CVE-2019-20908 affects the Linux 4.15 kernels in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS systems, as well as the Linux 4.4 kernel of Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 14.04 ESM systems. On the other hand, CVE-2020-15780 affects the Linux 5.4 kernels in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS systems, as well as the Linux 4.15 kernel in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS systems.
Recent comments
1 hour 33 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
7 hours 8 min ago
7 hours 10 min ago
7 hours 23 min ago
9 hours 5 min ago
9 hours 20 min ago
9 hours 31 min ago
17 hours 33 min ago
17 hours 38 min ago