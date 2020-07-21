Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 22nd of July 2020 02:23:29 PM

Most enterprise desktops run Windows or, to a lesser extent, macOS, but certain use cases require a Linux desktop OS.

The Linux operating system install base has shown growth over the years, in part because Linux-based servers are so widely implemented in the cloud. Development teams, for example, might prefer to build their applications on Linux desktops so they're working in a consistent environment. Server administrators and programmers could also find Linux's flexible approach to be suitable for their work. Linux desktops are also becoming more user-friendly, increasing their overall appeal.

For many organizations, the most important advantage that Linux offers is the reduced cost compared to the pricey Windows and Apple license fees. In addition, base Linux is an open source OS, providing more opportunities for customization.