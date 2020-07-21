With EA continuing to dump their older games onto Steam, the popular MMO STAR WARS: The Old Republic is now available thanks to Steam Play Proton it's easier than ever to play it on Linux.

Confused? Don't know what Steam Play or Proton are? Check out our dedicated page first.

This free to play MMO originally released in 2011 and it's set thousands of years before the original Star Wars movies. A time when the Sith are very much around and something not explored in any of the movies. As a huge Star Wars fan, seeing this easy to access on Steam makes me happy. Not a fan of Origin? Good news for Linux users, as it's not here. The Old Republic is one EA title that does not come with the Origin client and so it should be less of a nuisance.