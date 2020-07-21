Games: STAR WARS: The Old Republic, Fantasy Strike, SuperTuxKart and Widelands
-
It's now easier than ever to play STAR WARS: The Old Republic on Linux
With EA continuing to dump their older games onto Steam, the popular MMO STAR WARS: The Old Republic is now available thanks to Steam Play Proton it's easier than ever to play it on Linux.
Confused? Don't know what Steam Play or Proton are? Check out our dedicated page first.
This free to play MMO originally released in 2011 and it's set thousands of years before the original Star Wars movies. A time when the Sith are very much around and something not explored in any of the movies. As a huge Star Wars fan, seeing this easy to access on Steam makes me happy. Not a fan of Origin? Good news for Linux users, as it's not here. The Old Republic is one EA title that does not come with the Origin client and so it should be less of a nuisance.
-
Accessible and colourful fighting game 'Fantasy Strike' goes free to play
Fantasy Strike, a fighting game designed to be easy for all types of players that released in July 2019 has now officially gone free to play.
Created by Sirlin Games, they're an ex-Street Fighter developer and they think of themselves as something of a "hardcore" fighting game player. Fantasy Strike was their attempt to create a fighting game that anyone could become reasonably good at quickly to enjoy it.
Originally £23.79 / $29.99, with the free to play release all characters are unlocked for everyone to play with. Everyone also has access to online casual play, online ranked play, offline practice mode, and offline “single match” mode against AI so out of the box it's a pretty full game. The update also came with two entirely new characters to boost the roster, Chancellor Quince and General Onimaru.
-
SuperTuxKart has a fresh Release Candidate out for testing
It seems the current focus for SuperTuxKart is to improve the overall look and feel of it right now, giving it that all important professional feel. One of the big changes behind the scenes is the move to using more of SDL2, instead of Irrlicht which is missing some big features. They're now using SDL2 for things like window creation and input handling. As a result it should get better with gamepad handling, hot-plugging and less gamepad input annoyances.
The interface is also going through something of an overhaul to make it more modern. With the 1.2 update bringing in a "Modern" skin. A highlight there is the addition of SVG icons, along with work to enable the SuperTuxKart engine to properly render SVG files to ensure the UI looks great at high resolutions. They said they plan to blog about this more work in a future update.
-
Widelands, the Settlers II inspired RTS has a huge Build 21 release out now
Widelands, a free and open source strategy game inspired by the classic Settlers II has now formally released the massive Build 21 update.
Recently I wrote about the upcoming update after doing some pre-release testing, and it's proven to be a wonderful RTS that keeps the spirit of the classic Settlers experience alive. Widelands is a strategy game where you don't have direct-unit control, instead you place down orders and everyone gets to work—as long as your road system is connected up properly. I'll openly admit to getting a bit carried away with playing Widelands recently sinking half a day into it.
-
