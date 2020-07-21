Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: STAR WARS: The Old Republic, Fantasy Strike, SuperTuxKart and Widelands

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 22nd of July 2020 06:11:38 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • It's now easier than ever to play STAR WARS: The Old Republic on Linux

    With EA continuing to dump their older games onto Steam, the popular MMO STAR WARS: The Old Republic is now available thanks to Steam Play Proton it's easier than ever to play it on Linux.

    Confused? Don't know what Steam Play or Proton are? Check out our dedicated page first.

    This free to play MMO originally released in 2011 and it's set thousands of years before the original Star Wars movies. A time when the Sith are very much around and something not explored in any of the movies. As a huge Star Wars fan, seeing this easy to access on Steam makes me happy. Not a fan of Origin? Good news for Linux users, as it's not here. The Old Republic is one EA title that does not come with the Origin client and so it should be less of a nuisance.

  • Accessible and colourful fighting game 'Fantasy Strike' goes free to play

    Fantasy Strike, a fighting game designed to be easy for all types of players that released in July 2019 has now officially gone free to play.

    Created by Sirlin Games, they're an ex-Street Fighter developer and they think of themselves as something of a "hardcore" fighting game player. Fantasy Strike was their attempt to create a fighting game that anyone could become reasonably good at quickly to enjoy it.

    Originally £23.79 / $29.99, with the free to play release all characters are unlocked for everyone to play with. Everyone also has access to online casual play, online ranked play, offline practice mode, and offline “single match” mode against AI so out of the box it's a pretty full game. The update also came with two entirely new characters to boost the roster, Chancellor Quince and General Onimaru.

  • SuperTuxKart has a fresh Release Candidate out for testing

    It seems the current focus for SuperTuxKart is to improve the overall look and feel of it right now, giving it that all important professional feel. One of the big changes behind the scenes is the move to using more of SDL2, instead of Irrlicht which is missing some big features. They're now using SDL2 for things like window creation and input handling. As a result it should get better with gamepad handling, hot-plugging and less gamepad input annoyances.

    The interface is also going through something of an overhaul to make it more modern. With the 1.2 update bringing in a "Modern" skin. A highlight there is the addition of SVG icons, along with work to enable the SuperTuxKart engine to properly render SVG files to ensure the UI looks great at high resolutions. They said they plan to blog about this more work in a future update.

  • Widelands, the Settlers II inspired RTS has a huge Build 21 release out now

    Widelands, a free and open source strategy game inspired by the classic Settlers II has now formally released the massive Build 21 update.

    Recently I wrote about the upcoming update after doing some pre-release testing, and it's proven to be a wonderful RTS that keeps the spirit of the classic Settlers experience alive. Widelands is a strategy game where you don't have direct-unit control, instead you place down orders and everyone gets to work—as long as your road system is connected up properly. I'll openly admit to getting a bit carried away with playing Widelands recently sinking half a day into it.

»

More in Tux Machines

Top 5 enterprise Linux distributions to consider adopting

Most enterprise desktops run Windows or, to a lesser extent, macOS, but certain use cases require a Linux desktop OS. The Linux operating system install base has shown growth over the years, in part because Linux-based servers are so widely implemented in the cloud. Development teams, for example, might prefer to build their applications on Linux desktops so they're working in a consistent environment. Server administrators and programmers could also find Linux's flexible approach to be suitable for their work. Linux desktops are also becoming more user-friendly, increasing their overall appeal. For many organizations, the most important advantage that Linux offers is the reduced cost compared to the pricey Windows and Apple license fees. In addition, base Linux is an open source OS, providing more opportunities for customization. Read more

Today in Techrights

Today in Techrights

today's leftovers

  • mintCast 339.5 – ZFS Butter Recognize

    1:58 Innards 44:04 Feedback 1:16:41 Check This Out 1:20:58 Outro In our Innards section, community member Joshua Hawk tries to convert us to unsalted BTRFS.

  • Return of the Terminal Server | LINUX Unplugged 363

    Fedora makes a bold move and Microsoft seems to be working on their ideal "Cloud PC", we ponder what Linux has to offer. Plus an easy way to remotely watch movies with others, and a bunch of your feedback.

    •                             
  • How to Install Security Updates on CentOS 8
  • Diego Escalante Urrelo: Some (late) video and audio advice for GUADEC online

    GUADEC 2020 has moved online because of the pandemic, and that means that many of us will be streaming our voice and faces. Seeing as I have a fancy B.A. on Communication Studies & Film, I thought I might share some guerilla film making tips for our new online reality. Here are some tips on how to sound and look good online.

    •      
  • Raspberry Pi prayer reminder clock
     
  • How Slack, Airtable and open-source software connected New Yorkers during the pandemic [Ed: Openwashing of surveillance]

    The result: open-source software that uses Airtable spreadsheets, Slack collaboration software, and geocoding from Google or Mapquest to automatically find volunteers closest to a person requesting help. It's now available to other groups trying to assist neighbors in need during the pandemic.

  • Open source library services platform [Ed: More openwashing]

    Started in 2018, the FOLIO project is a partnership between libraries, developers and vendors that was established to develop an open source library services platform (LSP). Prominent libraries provide their expertise and knowledge as subject-matter experts; the developers rely on input from subject-matter experts and collaborate with user experience (UX) designers to create the FOLIO platform and associated apps; and the vendors contribute to the deployment of FOLIO and to the provision of support services.

  • Introducing Jetpack CRM: A Tool for Entrepreneurs to Better Manage Customer Relationships

    Jetpack, the popular WordPress security and performance solution developed by Automattic, is announcing the global launch of Jetpack CRM, a customer relationship management platform for WordPress websites. Jetpack CRM is the product of Automattic's acquisition of Zero BS CRM, a WordPress CRM plugin, in July 2019.

  • IBM Cloud for Financial Services: An opportunity for developers

    Developers in regulated industries looking to move to cloud infrastructure are getting a boost today. IBM announced advances in the IBM Cloud for Financial Services that address the need for searching through the matrix of compliance and policy requirements that can slow down application development. With this pioneering platform, financial segment developers will be able to modernize, architect, and create apps using virtual machines or containers, and integrate them with a catalog of secured, reliable services. IBM public cloud is already the industry’s most open and secure public cloud for business, creating a foundation to build enterprise-grade applications with a full range of security and privacy offerings and approaches, and state-of-the-art Keep Your Own Key cryptography.

  • Red Hat Brings IBM Back into Open Source OpenStack Cloud Fold

    Of late, IBM hasn't been the strongest supporter of the open source OpenStack cloud platform, but with Red Hat that is changing.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6