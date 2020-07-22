Security: Patches, REMnux, IPFire and Slackware
-
Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (librsvg and squid), Fedora (mailman, mingw-LibRaw, php-horde-kronolith, and targetcli), openSUSE (openconnect), Red Hat (cloud-init, container-tools:rhel8, dbus, java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, jbig2dec, kernel, kpatch-patch, mod_auth_openidc:2.3, nodejs:10, openstack-keystone, rh-nodejs10-nodejs, sane-backends, thunderbird, and virt:rhel), SUSE (webkit2gtk3 and xrdp), and Ubuntu (evolution-data-server, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-hwe, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-4.15, linux-gke-4.15, linux-kvm, linux-oem, linux-oracle, linux-raspi2, linux, linux-aws, linux-gcp, linux-hwe-5.4, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-raspi-5.4, linux-riscv, linux, linux-aws, linux-kvm, linux-lts-xenial, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon, pillow, and python2.7, python3.4, python3.5, python3.6, python3.8).
-
Popular Linux-Based Toolkit REMnux® Version 7 Now Available
SANS Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), a curriculum focus area of SANS Institute, today announces the availability of version 7 of the REMnux® toolkit for malware analysis, founded and primarily maintained by Lenny Zeltser, SANS Faculty Fellow and course author. Updates to the REMnux toolkit will be shared and discussed by Lenny Zeltser in a SANS webcast on July 28.
REMnux is a popular Linux-based toolkit for reverse-engineering malicious software which malware analysts have been relying on for more than 10 years to help them quickly investigate suspicious programs, websites, and document files.
-
Information security recommendations for IPFire users
As announced last week, this is the first post of a small series containing security recommendations for IPFire users. The series mainly applies to home users - which are estimated to roughly make up a third of all IPFire installations - and aims to achieve a security level that also offers protection against sophisticated attackers.
When it comes to IT security, you will need to rely on the users sooner or later - think about being lured to enable Macros in malicious MS office documents. This is why raising security awareness of both administrators and users is the first step to a less insecure network. Hence this post focuses on non-technical aspects and preemptive information security (sometimes abbreviated as "infosec") considerations.
-
Chromium 84 packages available for Slackware
It took a bit longer than usual to come up with packages for the recently released Chromium 84. Google’s “Stable Channel” blog for Chrome announced the version 84.0.4147.89 just over a week ago, but as I was traveling at the time (without computer) new packages needed to wait.
And just when I uploaded these packages to the mirror server I discovered that Google already released an update yesterday: 84.0.4147.94. That will have to wait since again I am busy at the moment. Enjoy the first 84 release though!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 583 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Open Hardware and Other Devices (Some With Linux)
GNOME: Alternative GNOME Shell Application Menu Extensions and GSoC Projects
Games: Video Channel for Godot, Arduino Leonardo for Racing and More Titles for GNU/Linux
Recent comments
2 hours 22 min ago
3 hours 3 min ago
3 hours 7 min ago
6 hours 38 min ago
6 hours 45 min ago
12 hours 14 min ago
12 hours 16 min ago
12 hours 28 min ago
14 hours 10 min ago
14 hours 26 min ago