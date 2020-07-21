Programming: Git, Ruby on Rails, D, Qt, PyCharm, Shell, Build2 and Rust Open Source Success: Git The Git software control system is widely used by software developers to track changes in source code. Git was created in 2005 by Linus Torvalds for Linux kernel development, and it is now used by developers and distributed teams around the world to contribute to open source projects. In this latest article in our open source success series, we’ll take a brief look at the history of Git and its rise to prominence. [...] Within a matter of days, Torvalds had produced the Git revision control system. “Within weeks,” Brown wrote, “it was ready to host Linux kernel development.” Once Git was fully functional, Torvalds turned maintainership over to Junio C. Hamano and returned to Linux development.

Ruby on Rails 6.0 Slated For Fedora 33 Fedora 33 is already set to be one of their largest releases ever and it's only getting bigger. Adding to the recent change proposals like DXVK by default for Wine and Stratis 2.1 is another proposal, this time for packaging up Ruby on Rails 6.0. Ruby on Rails 6.0 was recently released with parallel testing support, Action Text and Action Mailbox, Webpacker by default, and other changes as outlined in the release notes. There are also a whole lot of fixes with Ruby on Rails 6.0.

The feature that makes D my favorite programming language Back in 2017, I wrote about why the D programming language is a great choice for development. But there is one outstanding feature in D I didn't expand enough on: the Universal Function Call Syntax (UFCS). UFCS is a syntactic sugar in D that enables chaining any regular function on a type (string, number, boolean, etc.) like its member function of that type. If you don't already have D installed, install a D compiler so you can run the D code in this article yourself.

My file menu is not full of eels [Ed: MacOS being a pain] This is the story of a bug in an open-source project I maintain; as the maintainer I review and sometimes fix bug reports from the community. Last week, a user reported that the ‘File’ menu of the application was not appearing on macOS. Some investigation showed this didn’t happen when using the default translation (i.e English), but a bit more investigation showed that it only happened when the language in use was Dutch. At this point I’d like to make it clear that I like the Dutch and especially gevulde koeken, a type of almond cookie you can only get in the Netherlands. When passing through Amsterdam Schiphol, I take care to stock up at the supermarket on the main concourse. If you’re passing through Schiphol and wonder why they’ve been cleaned out of cookies, it was me. Anyway, it was weird that the menu code I had written seemed to dislike the Dutch. Actually, as part of investigating the defect, I needed to switch my system language to Dutch. So I just did that for a week, and got to learn most of the macOS UI in Dutch. Lekker!

A grizzle about captive data A co-worker gave me some data for checking. The client had sent it in a RAR file. Inside the RAR was a Microsoft Access database. Inside the Access database was a single Access table, and inside the Access table was the data. I don't know why the client did that matryoshka-style data packing, but I know that many people don't understand that software is not data.

Release: PyCharm 2020.1.4 You can update PyCharm by choosing Help | Check for Updates (or PyCharm | Check for Updates on macOS) in the IDE. PyCharm will be able to patch itself to the new version, there should no longer be a need to run the full installer. If you’re on Ubuntu 16.04 or later, or any other Linux distribution that supports snap, you should not need to upgrade manually, you’ll automatically receive the new version.

Build2 v0.13 Released As C/C++ Build Toolchain Inspired By Rust's Cargo Version 0.13 of the Build2 build toolchain is now available, the open-source project inspired by the Rust programming language's Cargo system but instead tooled for C/C++ while serving not only as the build system but also a package and project manager. Build2 v0.13 now makes use of SPDX for the default license name, better handling of the library installation directory on UNIX-like systems, improved handling for project-specific configurations, ad-hoc recipes, support for package downloads via proxies, and other changes.

Fedora Project and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Fedora Zine call for submissions The Design team is preparing a zine to recognize the amazing work done by everyone here in the Fedora Project. The zine will serve as a guide to future contributors as a sneak peek into what Fedora is all about and what kind of work we do. It’s also a fun way for Fedorans to express and showcase their creativity. A zine is an original, self-published mini-magazine that is intended for small circulation. Zines are intended for niche interest groups and communicate that interest through artistic expression. For centuries, zines have been aiding creative movements and artistic expressions all around the world.

Language is the OS that runs our thoughts I think in tech, it’s really important to get as much inclusive language as we can nailed down as soon as we can. One trend I’ve seen as time has gone on is that we’re abstracting on top of abstractions further and further out. If we can clean up the base it’s all built on top of, that will hopefully mean a lot less issues moving forward as new abstractions need to be named / expressed in language. I have seen a lot of pushback against the suggestion that we actively fix some of the language in our code that could enforce old and problematic ideas. I want to talk about why these words are not so benign, and why changing them matters.

