REMnux 7.0 Linux Distro for Malware Analysis Released in Celebration of 10th Anniversary
More than five years in the works, REMnux 7.0 is now available with an up-to-date collection of free tools that help you analyze malware, perform memory forensics, investigate system interactions, examine static properties, statically analyze code, explore network interactions, and dynamically reverse-engineer code.
In fact, Lenny Zeltser, founder and lead developer of REMnux, tells me that REMnux 7.0 has been re-architected from the ground up. The distro is now based on the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series and makes use of the open-source SaltStack tool for automating the installation and configuration of software.
