Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 23rd of July 2020 06:36:08 AM
HowTos
Managing tasks with Org mode and iCalendar

Org mode is an Emacs mode for note-taking and project planning, though Org's workflow and file format have found adoption outside of Emacs, as we'll see. Org mode makes it easy to keep notes, maintain to-do lists, plan projects, and more in Emacs. Worg, a community site for Org, describes it as a "powerful system for organizing your complex life with simple plain-text files". This sounds rather appealing since many readers probably appreciate the power of simple text files and might agree that modern life is getting increasingly complex. What makes Org mode interesting is that it's not merely a task manager, but a system to organize your life. Org mode can also be used to keep a variety of notes, such as ideas, quotes, a list of links, or code snippets. What I noticed is that I often jot down thoughts and ideas throughout the day as I perform a range of activities, such as working on a problem, reading articles, or interacting with others. Some of those notes might just be random observations that I want to preserve, while others may lead to specific tasks later. Keeping both notes and tasks in the same document seems natural from this perspective. Org mode offers a rich set of features, such as folding sections (i.e. hiding information under a particular heading), keeping a time record for tasks (clocking in and out), capturing notes or tasks from within Emacs or other applications (such as a web browser or PDF viewer), maintaining tables (including support for text spreadsheets), and exporting to other formats (such as HTML, LaTeX, or Open Document Format). In terms of tasks, Org mode sports features commonly found in task managers, such as states (e.g. TODO and DONE), task dependencies (expressed via sub-tasks), priorities (e.g. [#A] for the highest priority), and tags (e.g. :@home:). Read more

GNU Parallel 20200722 ('Privacy Shield') released [stable] (and more GNU work)

GNU Parallel 20200722 ('Privacy Shield') [stable] has been released. It is available for download at: http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/parallel/ No new functionality was introduced so this is a good candidate for a stable release. Read more Also: GNOME OS Is Taking Shape But Its To Serve For Testing The Desktop Improve Internationalization Support for the Guix Data Service

REMnux 7.0 Linux Distro for Malware Analysis Released in Celebration of 10th Anniversary

More than five years in the works, REMnux 7.0 is now available with an up-to-date collection of free tools that help you analyze malware, perform memory forensics, investigate system interactions, examine static properties, statically analyze code, explore network interactions, and dynamically reverse-engineer code. In fact, Lenny Zeltser, founder and lead developer of REMnux, tells me that REMnux 7.0 has been re-architected from the ground up. The distro is now based on the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series and makes use of the open-source SaltStack tool for automating the installation and configuration of software. Read more

