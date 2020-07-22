Kernel and Graphics: User-Space Threading, I/O, RenderDoc and Mesa
-
Google Finally Begins Their Open-Source Dance Around Linux User-Space Threading
Way back in 2013 there was a presentation at the Linux Plumbers Conference around Google's work on user-level threads and how they were working on new kernel functionality for using regular threads in a cooperative fashion and building various features off that. Fast forward to today, that functionality has been in use internally at Google for a range of services for latency-sensitive services and greater control over user-space scheduling while now finally in 2020 they are working towards open-sourcing that work.
[...]
While FUTEX_SWAP could be honored for the Linux 5.9 cycle, this is just the start and will likely be a few more cycles before all of this Google work is finally open-source and mainlined.
-
Operations restrictions for io_uring
The io_uring subsystem is not much over one year old, having been merged for the 5.1 kernel in May 2019. It was initially added as a better way to perform asynchronous I/O from user space; over time it has gained numerous features and support for functionality beyond just moving bits around. What it has not yet gained is any sort of security mechanism beyond what the kernel already provides for the underlying system calls. That may be about to change, though, as the result of this patch set from Stefano Garzarella adding a set of user-configurable restrictions to io_uring.
As one might expect from its name, io_uring is based around a ring buffer shared between the kernel and user space that allows user space to submit operations to the kernel. There is a second ring that is filled with the results of those operations. Each operation can be thought of as a way of expressing a system call; operations may read or write buffers, open files, send network messages, or request any of a number of other actions. Operations can be made contingent on the successful completion of previous operations. In short, the operation stream feeding into the kernel is a sort of language expressing a program that the kernel should execute asynchronously.
Operations executed by io_uring result in calls to the code within the kernel that implements the corresponding system calls; an IORING_OP_READV operation, for example, ends up in the same place as a readv() system call. That code will perform the usual privilege checks, using the credentials of the process that created the ring in the first place. So, in the absence of bugs, a process can do nothing with io_uring that it would not be allowed to do with direct system calls — with the exception that seccomp() filters do not apply to io_uring. This model has worked well for io_uring so far, but it turns out that there is a use case that could use a bit more control.
In particular, what happens if a process wants to create a ring and hand it over to another, less-trusted process? For example, I/O from within virtualized guests could perhaps be accelerated considerably if it used io_uring. This I/O, which often goes through the Virtio mechanism now, involves a certain amount of data copying and context shifting that could be avoided this way. The hypervisor could create whatever file descriptors the client would need, which would correspond to specific devices or open network connections, then let the guest handle things directly through the ring from there.
The problem with this idea is that the guest could then perform any operation that io_uring supports. Remember that the ring retains the credentials of the creator, which would be the hypervisor in this case; giving such a ring to a client would open the door to actions like accessing other file descriptors opened by the hypervisor or opening new files with the hypervisor's credentials. This is likely to prove extremely disappointing to anybody counting on virtualization as a security barrier.
-
RenderDoc 1.9 Released - The Open-Source Graphics Debugging Tool Gets Even Better
RenderDoc as the open-source, cross-platform, cross graphics API debugger tool for profiling and analyzing issues across Vulkan / Direct3D / OpenGL / GLES continues getting even better with its advanced tool set.
RenderDoc 1.9 was released on Wednesday and comes with support for pixel history and shader debugging along with various other enhancements and fixes. The Vulkan shader debugging with RenderDoc 1.9 covers SPIR-V shaders at vertex, fragment and compute shader stages. Meanwhile Google engineers contributed support for RenderDoc's Vulkan support to fetch pixel history.
-
LLVMpipe Gallium3D Driver Now Exposes OpenGL 4.3
It was just at the start of July that the LLVMpipe software driver gained OpenGL 4.0 support at long last. Days after that milestone OpenGL 4.2 support was reached for this driver that offers OpenGL acceleration atop CPUs either for fallback purposes or a vendor-neutral debug path. Now just days before the Mesa 20.2 branching, OpenGL 4.3 support has been cleared!
With Mesa 20.2 coming out around the end of August, that now takes this Gallium3D software rasterizer from OpenGL 3.3 to OpenGL 4.3 (or possibly even GL 4.4)! Red Hat's David Airlie who has been leading the charge on LLVMpipe added the remaining bits today for being able to expose OpenGL 4.3 with LLVMpipe. Those bits included the OpenGL robust buffer access and also enabling OpenGL ES 3.2.
-
Managing tasks with Org mode and iCalendar
Org mode is an Emacs mode for note-taking and project planning, though Org's workflow and file format have found adoption outside of Emacs, as we'll see. Org mode makes it easy to keep notes, maintain to-do lists, plan projects, and more in Emacs. Worg, a community site for Org, describes it as a "powerful system for organizing your complex life with simple plain-text files". This sounds rather appealing since many readers probably appreciate the power of simple text files and might agree that modern life is getting increasingly complex. What makes Org mode interesting is that it's not merely a task manager, but a system to organize your life. Org mode can also be used to keep a variety of notes, such as ideas, quotes, a list of links, or code snippets. What I noticed is that I often jot down thoughts and ideas throughout the day as I perform a range of activities, such as working on a problem, reading articles, or interacting with others. Some of those notes might just be random observations that I want to preserve, while others may lead to specific tasks later. Keeping both notes and tasks in the same document seems natural from this perspective. Org mode offers a rich set of features, such as folding sections (i.e. hiding information under a particular heading), keeping a time record for tasks (clocking in and out), capturing notes or tasks from within Emacs or other applications (such as a web browser or PDF viewer), maintaining tables (including support for text spreadsheets), and exporting to other formats (such as HTML, LaTeX, or Open Document Format). In terms of tasks, Org mode sports features commonly found in task managers, such as states (e.g. TODO and DONE), task dependencies (expressed via sub-tasks), priorities (e.g. [#A] for the highest priority), and tags (e.g. :@home:).
GNU Parallel 20200722 ('Privacy Shield') released [stable] (and more GNU work)
GNU Parallel 20200722 ('Privacy Shield') [stable] has been released. It is available for download at: http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/parallel/ No new functionality was introduced so this is a good candidate for a stable release. Also: GNOME OS Is Taking Shape But Its To Serve For Testing The Desktop Improve Internationalization Support for the Guix Data Service
today's howtos
REMnux 7.0 Linux Distro for Malware Analysis Released in Celebration of 10th Anniversary
More than five years in the works, REMnux 7.0 is now available with an up-to-date collection of free tools that help you analyze malware, perform memory forensics, investigate system interactions, examine static properties, statically analyze code, explore network interactions, and dynamically reverse-engineer code. In fact, Lenny Zeltser, founder and lead developer of REMnux, tells me that REMnux 7.0 has been re-architected from the ground up. The distro is now based on the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series and makes use of the open-source SaltStack tool for automating the installation and configuration of software.
