The io_uring subsystem is not much over one year old, having been merged for the 5.1 kernel in May 2019. It was initially added as a better way to perform asynchronous I/O from user space; over time it has gained numerous features and support for functionality beyond just moving bits around. What it has not yet gained is any sort of security mechanism beyond what the kernel already provides for the underlying system calls. That may be about to change, though, as the result of this patch set from Stefano Garzarella adding a set of user-configurable restrictions to io_uring.

As one might expect from its name, io_uring is based around a ring buffer shared between the kernel and user space that allows user space to submit operations to the kernel. There is a second ring that is filled with the results of those operations. Each operation can be thought of as a way of expressing a system call; operations may read or write buffers, open files, send network messages, or request any of a number of other actions. Operations can be made contingent on the successful completion of previous operations. In short, the operation stream feeding into the kernel is a sort of language expressing a program that the kernel should execute asynchronously.

Operations executed by io_uring result in calls to the code within the kernel that implements the corresponding system calls; an IORING_OP_READV operation, for example, ends up in the same place as a readv() system call. That code will perform the usual privilege checks, using the credentials of the process that created the ring in the first place. So, in the absence of bugs, a process can do nothing with io_uring that it would not be allowed to do with direct system calls — with the exception that seccomp() filters do not apply to io_uring. This model has worked well for io_uring so far, but it turns out that there is a use case that could use a bit more control.

In particular, what happens if a process wants to create a ring and hand it over to another, less-trusted process? For example, I/O from within virtualized guests could perhaps be accelerated considerably if it used io_uring. This I/O, which often goes through the Virtio mechanism now, involves a certain amount of data copying and context shifting that could be avoided this way. The hypervisor could create whatever file descriptors the client would need, which would correspond to specific devices or open network connections, then let the guest handle things directly through the ring from there.

The problem with this idea is that the guest could then perform any operation that io_uring supports. Remember that the ring retains the credentials of the creator, which would be the hypervisor in this case; giving such a ring to a client would open the door to actions like accessing other file descriptors opened by the hypervisor or opening new files with the hypervisor's credentials. This is likely to prove extremely disappointing to anybody counting on virtualization as a security barrier.