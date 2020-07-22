Memory Loads Comparison on Ubuntu 20.04 Family
Released April, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS family including Kubuntu and others made available to all computer users worldwide. With one of these a person can make their computer working – fortunately different to Microsoft Windows they are Free/Libre Open Source Software operating system. To help people choose an Ubuntu edition, as I continuously do since 18.04 LTS two years ago, I present you here again my comparison chart 2020 edition accompanied with screenshots. As you can see here Ubuntu with GNOME requires the most memory while Lubuntu requires the least and Kubuntu's is equal Xubuntu's. I hope I help you choose the best and switch to the best one in this Focal Fossa release. Enjoy!
Is Linux an Operating System?
An operating system is a set of tools or software that you install on your computer or device and create a base system that allows you to extend its functionality by installing additional applications. In other words, an operating system is the minimum environment necessary to make your computer or device usable, then Linux is not an operating system because Linux by itself does not make your computer usable, in fact if you grab the Linux source code and compile it you will not get any practical use because the first thing you need is a boot loader (GRUB the most used is part of the GNU project), second an initialization system like systemd that take care of the initialization process (drivers, devices, file system, services) and finally the user tools: bash, ls, dir, top, find, grep (part of the GNU project) so what is Linux? Linux is a kernel, a kernel is a very important component of any operating system that interacts with the computer hardware (manages memory, processes, interrupts, devices, ...), interact with the file system and with the user land, which is the correct name? GNU/Linux, see What's in a Name? for more details.
Games: Beyond a Steel Sky, A Hand With Many Fingers, and Lots More
Beyond a Steel Sky, the recent big release from Revolution Software that acts as a sequel to the classic point and click adventure Beneath a Steel Sky has a most needed patch.
While an interesting and quite fun game to explore overall, the initial release was, uh—rough. On all sides, not just for Linux and there's been lots of reports about big bugs (some game breaking too). Thankfully, Revolution pushed through to support it and a first major update is out now.
On the Linux side the game should now use the correct GPU if you have a hybrid NVIDIA/Intel device and there's OpenGL support for those that need it. Looking at their launch script, it appears to default to OpenGL for NVIDIA and Intel but Vulkan for AMD. You can switch between using "-opengl" and "-vulkan" as a Steam launch option.
Fancy becoming an investigator? A Hand With Many Fingers puts you inside a dusty CIA archive to search through historical documents to uncover a real Cold War conspiracy. Inspired by real events that actually happened which makes it quite interesting, however to ensure the overall story isn't immediately given away the actual documentation you go through is fictional.
"A Hand With Many Fingers is a first-person investigative thriller. While searching through a dusty CIA archive you uncover a real Cold War conspiracy. Every document you find has new leads to research. But the archive might not be as empty as you think… "
Now confirmed for release on August 6, Drink More Glurp is one party game I am especially looking forward to.
Set on a world where the alien inhabitants copied Earth's summer games and got everything just a bit wrong, players compete in various events and crazy contests. With a ton of single-player challenges and local hot-seat multiplayer for up to 20 people it's a very promising game.
Celebrating one year of existence, the impressive Linux distribution 'GamerOS' has a brand new release out for this updated SteamOS-like experience.
With the idea of giving you a decent out-of-the-box experience when gaming from a big screen, say on your big TV in your living room to game from your sofa, GamerOS can take away some hassle of the setup. Building upon the idea of SteamOS, it includes a bunch of extra enhancements to make Linux gaming on the big screen better while still using Steam and the Big Picture Mode.
GamerOS 19 went out this week on July 22, updating a bunch of the core components. This include the Linux Kernel 5.7.7 for new hardware support, Mesa 20.1.3 drivers for improved AMD/Intel GPU support, NVIDIA 450.57 drivers, RetroArch 1.8.9 and updates to their own steam-buddy and steam-tweaks tools.
Slide is colourful, it's family friendly and it actually looks like a sweet upcoming split-screen indie racing game that's releasing later in 2020.
Currently in development by Mathias Fontmarty, a French indie game dev with their studio Oneiric Worlds whose aim is to create inspiring and feel-good video games. Slide will be their first title, which is a colourful racing game with a unique twist on the characters. You each play as a particular aquatic animal across wild and colourful environments, with the ability to dive below the surface to boost.
Unity 2020.1 is out today as the latest feature release for this popular, cross-platform game engine.
Unity 2020.1 ships with package manager improvements, continued work on the Unity Editor and other enhancements to the programmer tools to ease the game development experience, 2D animation performance improvements, graphics and scalable quality improvements, the GPU and CPU lightmapper has improved sampling, improvements to the AR platform support, and other changes.
A few weeks ago we shared an update regarding the status of the Vulkan driver for the Raspberry Pi 4. In that post I mentioned that the plan was to focus on completing the feature set for Vulkan 1.0 and then moving on to conformance and bugfixing work before attempting to run actual games and applications. A bit later my colleague Alejandro shared another update detailing some of our recent feature work.
We have been making good progress so far and at this point we are getting close to having a complete Vulkan 1.0 implementation. I believe the main pending features for that are pipeline caches, which Alejandro is currently working on, texel buffers, multisampling support and robust buffer access, so in the last few weeks I decided to take a break from feature development and try to get some Vulkan games running with our driver and use them to guide some inital performance work.
I decided to work with all 3 VkQuake games since they run on Linux, the source code is available (which makes things a lot easier to debug) and seemed to be using a subset of the Vulkan API we already supported. For vkQuake we needed compute shaders and input attachments that we implemented recently, and for vkQuake3 we needed a couple of optional Vulkan features which I implemented recently to get it running without having to modify the game code. So all these games are now running on the Raspberry Pi4 with the V3DV driver. At the same time, our friend Salva from Pi Labs has also been testing the PPSSPP emulator using Vulkan and reporting that some games seem to be working already, which has been great to hear.
It was just at the start of July that the Raspberry Pi 4 "V3DV" Vulkan driver started running more sample code while now it reached the milestone of being able to run vkQuake -- the Vulkan ports for the classic Quake games.
Iago Toral of consulting firm Igalia who has been working on V3DV for the Raspberry Pi Foundation mentioned they are nearly complete on their Vulkan 1.0 implementation and even getting vkQuake1 through vkQuake3 up and running on the Raspberry Pi 4.
