today's leftovers
-
SiFive RISC-V Processors Get Performance & Efficiency Improvements, Smaller Footprint with 20G1 Release
SiFive RISC-V cores portfolio ranges from low power 32-bit IoT processors to more powerful, Linux-capable 64-bi RISC-V cores like the latest SiFive U84/U87 cores rivaling with Arm Cortex-A7x cores.
SiFive Core IP 20G1 release further enhances the company’s existing RISC-V cores with performance improvements, higher efficiency, and a smaller footprint.
-
Creating open data interfaces with ODPi
Connecting one source of data to another isn't always easy because of different standards, data formats, and APIs to contend with, among the many challenges. One of the groups that is trying to help with the challenge of data interoperability is the Linux Foundation's Open Data Platform initiative (ODPi). At the 2020 Open Source Summit North America virtual event on July 2, ODPi Technical Steering Committee chairperson Mandy Chessell outlined the goals of ODPi and the projects that are part of it. She also described how ODPi is taking an open-source development approach to make data more easily accessible.
While perhaps not as well-known as other Linux Foundation efforts, ODPi has actually been around since 2015. Chessell explained that ODPi's initial role was to help different vendors using Apache Hadoop to interoperate, since each had its own set of data connectors. As usage and the number of Hadoop vendors has declined in recent years, ODPi defined a broader vision to be an initiative focused on creating open-source data standards to help users understand and make use of data across different platforms.
[...]
While code is an important part of ODPi, technology alone isn't the only way to make effective use of data. Chessell noted that as organizations try to become more data-driven, they face cultural, organizational, and technology problems. "For many organizations they operate as a sort of hierarchy that creates silos between each of the different IT systems, and to make use of data you have to sort of break down those silos and allow data and collaboration to flow laterally across the organization," she said.
The OpenDS4All project is one such non-code effort within ODPi. OpenDS4All is an open data-science project that is focused entirely on education, creating materials that educators and organizations can use to build a data-science curriculum. The project got started in February 2020 based on materials originally created by professors at the University of Pennsylvania.
-
Linux Foundation Newsletter: July 2020
-
How and why I (attempt to) use Links as main browser
Many browsers today are gigantic resource hogs, which are basically VMs for various web applications. On the other hand, Links is a HTML browser. It is not able to do everything. It allows me to avoid most distractions and control the content-experience. The goal of this exercise is not to force anyone to use this browser, but just to be watchful and conscious of their hypertext based internet usage (one might use gopher, and this phlog is available there, but probability tells me that a person reading this reads this from hypertext source and I am sure they are lovely).
-
[Raspberry Pi] Super cool favourites picked by fabulous judges
-
Inside a Collaborative Text Editor
Collaborative editors are defined by the size and speed of their updates. On a website you might submit a form, but in a collaborative editor you can send a single character or key press.
Those tiny edits are shared quickly so you feel connected to your collaborators and can anticipate their actions. This experience is described as real-time editing.
Inside your editor, however, the frequent edits form a hotbed of conflicting updates. Solving or avoiding these conflicts is the real challenge of a collaborative text editor.
-
Why you shouldn’t write your content in Uppercase, instead use CSS.
First, a caveat, if something is meant to be uppercase, like an acronym, that is okay to write as uppercase, e.g CSS. If your text makes sense semantically in uppercase then it’s not a problem. (Note: HTML has an abbreviation element you should totally use)
With that in mind, if your content is uppercased, only for design or styling purposes, then it should always be done with CSS. The way that you accomplish this is with the text-transform CSS property.
Master the Raspberry Pi with this absolutely loaded $15 Humble book bundle
Proceeds go to the Raspberry Pi Foundation, which is the non-profit that actually designs the world's favorite mini-PC and provides it at low cost. It's hard not to love this bundle if you're all about the Raspberry Pi.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 783 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: More Jobs Move to India, Cockpit 224 is Out, Using Red Hat Satellite with the LVFS
6 Best Free Dynamic Window Managers
A window manager is software that manages the windows that applications bring up. For example, when you start an application, there will be a window manager running in the background, responsible for the placement and appearance of windows. It is important not to confuse a window manager with a desktop environment. A desktop environment typically consists of icons, windows, toolbars, folders, wallpapers, and desktop widgets. They provide a collection of libraries and applications made to operate cohesively together. A desktop environment contains its own window manager. There are a few different types of window managers. This article focuses on dynamic window managers. A dynamic window manager is a tiling window manager where windows are tiled based on preset layouts between which the user can switch. Layouts typically have a main area and a secondary area. The main area usually shows one window, but one can also change the number of windows in this area. Its purpose is to reserve more space for the more important window(s). The secondary area shows the other windows. Here’s our recommended free dynamic window managers. All of them are free and open source software.
today's leftovers
Master the Raspberry Pi with this absolutely loaded $15 Humble book bundle
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, Bad Voltage, Python Bytes and The Linux Link Tech Show (TLLTS)
Recent comments
25 min 41 sec ago
59 min 19 sec ago
5 hours 29 min ago
8 hours 39 min ago
12 hours 20 min ago
12 hours 41 min ago
12 hours 44 min ago
13 hours 24 sec ago
21 hours 13 min ago
22 hours 31 min ago