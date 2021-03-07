Python Programming
-
Automate testing for website errors with this Python tool
As a technical search-engine optimizer, I'm often called in to coordinate website migrations, new site launches, analytics implementations, and other areas that affect sites' online visibility and measurement to limit risk. Many companies generate a substantial portion of monthly recurring revenue from users finding their products and services through search engines. Although search engines have gotten good at handling poorly formatted code, things can still go wrong in development that adversely affects how search engines index and display pages for users.
I've been part of manual processes attempting to mitigate this risk by reviewing staged changes for search engine optimization (SEO)-breaking problems. My team's findings determine whether the project gets the green light (or not) to launch. But this process is often inefficient, can be applied to only a limited number of pages, and has a high likelihood of human error.
[...]
One website with a complex and novel implementation of React had a mysterious issue with regression of origin.domain.com URLs displaying for its origin content-delivery network server. It would intermittently output the origin host instead of the edge host in the site metadata (such as the canonical link element, URLs, and Open Graph links). The problem was found in the raw HTML and the rendered HTML. This impacted search visibility and the quality of shares on social media.
-
Handle Default Values - Building SaaS #65
In this episode, I updated a model to handle the default duration of new tasks. This default needed to come from the Course model instead of the CourseTask model so we had to determine how best to set that data in various forms. I also fixed some drop down selection bugs that populated a form with the wrong data. We made sure that all the code was well tested.
I created a new default_task_duration field to the Course model. The field records the number of minutes that will be set when create a new task. We added the field and wrote some model tests to confirm the behavior.
Then we updated the Course creation and edit forms. To do this, I needed to add the new field to the CourseForm model form and update the template to include the new field. After that, I fixed the POST tests that broke because the required field was missing.
-
PyCharm 2020.2 – Release Candidate
Good news! PyCharm 2020.2 Release Candidate build is out today!
After 8 weeks of EAP builds, feedback gathering, and polishing, we are proud to share our release candidate for PyCharm 2020.2. This week’s build brings a couple of bug fixes as we hope to take the release in for a smooth landing. Let us know how we’re doing by getting this version and if you run into any issues please leave us a ticket on YouTrack.
-
Python RegEx
In this tutorial, you will learn about regular expressions (RegEx), and use Python's re module to work with RegEx (with the help of examples).
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: GSoC Week 8: Where's the problem ?
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 8 blog!
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check In - 7
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-In #8
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 643 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: More Jobs Move to India, Cockpit 224 is Out, Using Red Hat Satellite with the LVFS
6 Best Free Dynamic Window Managers
A window manager is software that manages the windows that applications bring up. For example, when you start an application, there will be a window manager running in the background, responsible for the placement and appearance of windows. It is important not to confuse a window manager with a desktop environment. A desktop environment typically consists of icons, windows, toolbars, folders, wallpapers, and desktop widgets. They provide a collection of libraries and applications made to operate cohesively together. A desktop environment contains its own window manager. There are a few different types of window managers. This article focuses on dynamic window managers. A dynamic window manager is a tiling window manager where windows are tiled based on preset layouts between which the user can switch. Layouts typically have a main area and a secondary area. The main area usually shows one window, but one can also change the number of windows in this area. Its purpose is to reserve more space for the more important window(s). The secondary area shows the other windows. Here’s our recommended free dynamic window managers. All of them are free and open source software.
today's leftovers
Master the Raspberry Pi with this absolutely loaded $15 Humble book bundle
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, Bad Voltage, Python Bytes and The Linux Link Tech Show (TLLTS)
Recent comments
25 min 41 sec ago
59 min 19 sec ago
5 hours 29 min ago
8 hours 39 min ago
12 hours 20 min ago
12 hours 41 min ago
12 hours 44 min ago
13 hours 24 sec ago
21 hours 13 min ago
22 hours 31 min ago