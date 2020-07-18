IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Linux 5.9 Bringing IBM POWER "System Call Vectored" Support
The Linux 5.9 kernel is set to introduce support for the new IBM POWER System Call Vectored (SCV) ABI with the new SCV and RFSCV instructions. These new instructions can help with performance.
POWER9 / POWER ISA 3.0 supports System Call Vectored (SCV) but to date has not been supported by the mainline Linux kernel. That finally is set to happen with Linux 5.9 with the SCV support being queued in the PowerPC-next tree.
Open Herdware
As cloud native computing rises, it’s transforming culture as much as code
Most experts say it’s a mistake to think of cloud native computing in technology terms. Rather, it’s a mindset shift based on the assumption that better technology is available in the cloud than inside a company’s data center. Think of cloud native principles as more of a business enables than an infrastructure improvement.
“The primary benefit is to reduce the time between forming a business idea and delivering it into production,” said John Clingnan, senior principal project manager, middleware, at Red Hat Inc., an IBM Corp. subsidiary. “It can also be critical when businesses are in a pitched battle to implement a concept and out-executing the competition through rapid, incremental change” will determine who wins.
“Cloud gives you the flexibility to pick and choose which parts of your application to abstract and which to spend your engineering resources on, giving companies the ability to focus on building on their core differentiators,” said Steven Mih, chief executive of Ahana Inc., a startup that provides services around the Presto distributed database platform
The secret to hosting a successful virtual conference
A Red Hat marketing executive shares insights on how to smoothly shift a big in-person event to a virtual one in a short amount of time as her company just did.
Ergonomics and Gnome Software
Ergonomics is about the understanding of interactions among humans and other elem￼￼ents of a system, and the profession that applies theory, principles, data and methods to design in order to optimize overall interaction. In short, ergonomics is about making things comfortable and efficient to work with. This also applies to software design and development, or at least it should. Companies and projects have been thinking and researching ergonomics in software development pretty much since the beginning, even if that was just a developer thinking about where best to place this or that button in his program. The GNOME project had the Usability Project from 2001 to 2011 and now apparently has design teams to cover usability. GNOME also came up with the HIG - the Human Interface Guidelines. So you would think the GNOME world is well prepared in terms of software ergonomics as far as human to interface interactions go. Unfortunately the GTK+/GNOME using world in reality seems to have paid little heed to usabiliy studies as of late, just as much as the hodgepodge of applications written for the different desktop environments using the toolkit, with all their various takes on window borders, size, button placement and size etc. and custom applications for the various distributions and projects does not help. KDE on the other hand has never had this problem and presents a well integrated desktop experience, even when using Qt applications not explicitly written for being part of the KDE suite. It even has a settings module to integrate GTK applications into the overall look as much as possible. This works quite well but perhaps apart from Firefox and LibreOffice most KDE users seem to prefer a as pure as possible desktop experience. Also: Proposal Raised For GNOME Software Labeling Its Carbon Cost / Environmental Impact
Bison 3.7 released
I am very happy to announce the release of Bison 3.7, whose main novelty, contributed by Vincent Imbimbo, is the generation of counterexamples for conflicts.
