Why the future of AI is open source
Artificial general intelligence (AGI), which is the next phase of artificial intelligence, where computers meet and exceed human intelligence, will almost certainly be open source.
AGI seeks to solve the broad spectrum of problems that intelligent human beings can solve. This is in direct contrast with narrow AI (encompassing most of today's AI), which seeks to exceed human abilities at a specific problem. Put simply, AGI is all the expectations of AI come true.
At a fundamental level, we don't really know what intelligence is and whether there might be types of intelligence that are different from human intelligence. While AI includes many techniques that have been used successfully on specific problems, AGI is more nebulous. It is not easy to develop software to solve a problem when the techniques are not known and there is no concrete problem statement. The consensus from the recent AGI-20 Conference (the world's preeminent AGI event) is that AGI solutions exist. This makes the emergence of AGI in the future likely, if not inevitable.
