Ubuntu Web: A Chrome OS Alternative Linux With Firefox Coming Soon
As the world is moving toward cloud-based services, we can perform almost every task using a single Web browser. This is one of the reasons why Chrome OS integrated with the Google Chrome web browser has become the most popular web-centric operating system.
Even though Chrome OS uses Linux kernel under the hood, it is exclusively available to run only on Google’s hardware like Chromebook. Hence, if you’re looking for an alternative, soon you’ll be able to experience the potential of cloud computing right on your laptop using Ubuntu Web.
Why the future of AI is open source
Artificial general intelligence (AGI), which is the next phase of artificial intelligence, where computers meet and exceed human intelligence, will almost certainly be open source.
AGI seeks to solve the broad spectrum of problems that intelligent human beings can solve. This is in direct contrast with narrow AI (encompassing most of today's AI), which seeks to exceed human abilities at a specific problem. Put simply, AGI is all the expectations of AI come true.
At a fundamental level, we don't really know what intelligence is and whether there might be types of intelligence that are different from human intelligence. While AI includes many techniques that have been used successfully on specific problems, AGI is more nebulous. It is not easy to develop software to solve a problem when the techniques are not known and there is no concrete problem statement. The consensus from the recent AGI-20 Conference (the world's preeminent AGI event) is that AGI solutions exist. This makes the emergence of AGI in the future likely, if not inevitable.
Choosing open source as a marketing strategy
It can take a while to understand the concept of open source software—at least for me, it was difficult to understand why anyone would develop a product and then open it up to the entire world. It is a general assumption that products are developed to be sold, not to be given for free, and I saw software as such a product. After a while, however, the value of open source, especially in terms of product development, became clearer to me. Two heads are better than one, as the saying goes, and any developer, regardless of their location, can work on an open source project and contribute with incredible results—a dynamic not as easy or possible to achieve in proprietary software projects. But what I want to discuss here is how the benefits of open source are as relevant from a marketing strategy point of view as they are for product development.
‘National and international cooperation decisive for open source’
The German state of Schleswig-Holstein says national and international cooperation among public services and others is key to success in making a switch to open source. The state government published its open source strategy in June, presenting it as a combination of a response to the changing business models of software vendors, and a strategic focus on data, sustainability, and technological sovereignty.
