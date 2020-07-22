Android Leftovers
The Jelly 2 is a credit card sized Android smartphone with 4G support
Galaxy S20 lineup to soon get One UI 2.5 update, Samsung also testing Android 11
How to add an iCloud calendar to your Google Calendar on Android
Why Can't I Easily Move Text Messages from Android to iOS?
Best Android smartwatches with fitness tracking
Samsung’s Galaxy S20+ Android Smartphone returns to all-time low at $250 off
YouTube Music comes to Android TV in the least elegant way possible
Google reportedly keeps tabs on usage of rival Android apps to develop competitors
New security issues in the Android app can affect China's DJI Drones
digiKam 7.0 Open-Source Image Manager Released with Major Features and Improvements
digiKam 7.0 comes eight months after latest version 6.4, which probably many of you are currently using on your favorite GNU/Linux distributions, and about a year and a half after the digiKam 6.0 series. So, as you can imagine, it’s a massive update that adds numerous changes. A lot of the work in digiKam 7.0 was done around the face recognition capabilities of the program, which now use modern neuronal networks and deep-learning technologies based on the latest Deep Neural Network features of the OpenCV library.
Ubuntu Web: A Chrome OS Alternative Linux With Firefox Coming Soon
As the world is moving toward cloud-based services, we can perform almost every task using a single Web browser. This is one of the reasons why Chrome OS integrated with the Google Chrome web browser has become the most popular web-centric operating system. Even though Chrome OS uses Linux kernel under the hood, it is exclusively available to run only on Google’s hardware like Chromebook. Hence, if you’re looking for an alternative, soon you’ll be able to experience the potential of cloud computing right on your laptop using Ubuntu Web.
Why the future of AI is open source
Artificial general intelligence (AGI), which is the next phase of artificial intelligence, where computers meet and exceed human intelligence, will almost certainly be open source. AGI seeks to solve the broad spectrum of problems that intelligent human beings can solve. This is in direct contrast with narrow AI (encompassing most of today's AI), which seeks to exceed human abilities at a specific problem. Put simply, AGI is all the expectations of AI come true. At a fundamental level, we don't really know what intelligence is and whether there might be types of intelligence that are different from human intelligence. While AI includes many techniques that have been used successfully on specific problems, AGI is more nebulous. It is not easy to develop software to solve a problem when the techniques are not known and there is no concrete problem statement. The consensus from the recent AGI-20 Conference (the world's preeminent AGI event) is that AGI solutions exist. This makes the emergence of AGI in the future likely, if not inevitable.
