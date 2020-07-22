Games: CONSCRIPT, Psychonauts 2, and More
-
WW1 survival horror 'CONSCRIPT' is fully funded and coming to Linux PC
CONSCRIPT, a blending of themes and elements similar to Resident Evil and Silent Hill come together in the harsh trenches of the first world war. It recently completed a Kickstarter campaign, pulling close to $40,000 (AU) from almost 800 backers to bring it to life across the confirmed platforms of Linux, macOS and Windows.
Exploring a setting that horror games don't usually go to, a pixel-art survival horror like this definitely has a way of capturing our interest.
"During the First World War, a lone French soldier must navigate twisted trenches, scavenge for limited supplies and solve complex puzzles - all whilst fighting for survival in the midst of mankind’s most brutal and horrifying conflict."
-
Jack Black provides the tunes for the latest Psychonauts 2 trailer
With some fully psychedelic styling to it, the latest Psychonauts 2 trailer is out now with vocals from Jack Black.
What is Psychonauts 2? Crowdfunded on the Fig platform with over three million dollars back in 2016, it's a sequel to the much loved first full game from Double Fine Productions, which ended on something of a cliffhanger. Fans have been waiting so very long to find out more and they will…in 2021.
In the brand new trailer, Raz is jumping inside a brain and it all gets thoroughly weird. As if things weren't trippy enough! It also showcases a brand new power with the 'Time Bubble, which lets you slow down platforms and you can use it against enemies too.
-
No 10nm-based Intel CPUs for desktop users until 2021, 7nm-based CPUs delayed
Seems Intel are not having the best of times with their CPU tech lately. Not only have they been through waves of security issues, they're continuing to struggle to move to smaller processing nodes.
In the latest earnings call showing off their second-quarter 2020 financial results, we got an interesting little peek behind the curtain at their plans for future CPUs. What we know is that Intel are continuing to lag behind and it's not getting any better for quite some time.
-
Unity 2020.1 game engine released, Unity acquires the Bolt visual scripting asset
Unity Technologies have released the latest version of the Unity game engine with Unity 2020.1 with lots of new features and bug fixes included.
This is the first planned 'TECH' release of this year, which is the interim release build where all the fancy new tech goes in for developers who need the latest and greatest. Unity do two TECH releases a year to introduce and polish all the new stuff but they suggest sticking to the LTS (long term support) releases for production, which release following the two TECH builds.
Looking over the release notes, there's quite a lot of fixes for Linux included in there, and plenty of Vulkan improvements too which is good news. It also mentions added IL2CPP support for the Linux Standalone player, although that's been available in previous releases.
-
Ova Magica blends Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley and Pokemon in the tech demo
Currently available as a tech demo with the developer needing feedback, Ova Magica looks like a promising start of a new casual sim blending lots of different gameplay features.
Ova Magica looks like it mixes in a farming-life type of sim, with a creature hatching and battle system with blobbly little creatures that look like something slightly resembling what's in Slime Rancher. Inspired by the likes of Azure Dreams, Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, Pokemon, Grandia and many more it's in early development but they're planning full Linux support. The developer, ClaudiaTheDev, is being backed up by Top Hat Studios who are also helping to publish Steamdolls and Synergia for Linux too.
-
5 best Linux games on Steam in 2020
Linux or Ubuntu has been for quite a while, an extremely popular OS for a lot of PC users. A lot of PC users prefer using the Linux OS over other platforms, but one that is not necessarily built for playing games.
While not a lot of substantial Triple-A games come out with a version of the game for Linux platforms, there is no shortage of quality games for Linux on Steam.
Here we look at some of the best games available for Linux OS on Steam.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 679 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
digiKam 7.0 Open-Source Image Manager Released with Major Features and Improvements
digiKam 7.0 comes eight months after latest version 6.4, which probably many of you are currently using on your favorite GNU/Linux distributions, and about a year and a half after the digiKam 6.0 series. So, as you can imagine, it’s a massive update that adds numerous changes. A lot of the work in digiKam 7.0 was done around the face recognition capabilities of the program, which now use modern neuronal networks and deep-learning technologies based on the latest Deep Neural Network features of the OpenCV library.
Android Leftovers
Ubuntu Web: A Chrome OS Alternative Linux With Firefox Coming Soon
As the world is moving toward cloud-based services, we can perform almost every task using a single Web browser. This is one of the reasons why Chrome OS integrated with the Google Chrome web browser has become the most popular web-centric operating system. Even though Chrome OS uses Linux kernel under the hood, it is exclusively available to run only on Google’s hardware like Chromebook. Hence, if you’re looking for an alternative, soon you’ll be able to experience the potential of cloud computing right on your laptop using Ubuntu Web.
Why the future of AI is open source
Artificial general intelligence (AGI), which is the next phase of artificial intelligence, where computers meet and exceed human intelligence, will almost certainly be open source. AGI seeks to solve the broad spectrum of problems that intelligent human beings can solve. This is in direct contrast with narrow AI (encompassing most of today's AI), which seeks to exceed human abilities at a specific problem. Put simply, AGI is all the expectations of AI come true. At a fundamental level, we don't really know what intelligence is and whether there might be types of intelligence that are different from human intelligence. While AI includes many techniques that have been used successfully on specific problems, AGI is more nebulous. It is not easy to develop software to solve a problem when the techniques are not known and there is no concrete problem statement. The consensus from the recent AGI-20 Conference (the world's preeminent AGI event) is that AGI solutions exist. This makes the emergence of AGI in the future likely, if not inevitable.
Recent comments
1 hour 14 min ago
8 hours 51 min ago
14 hours 47 min ago
16 hours 11 min ago
19 hours 25 min ago
19 hours 59 min ago
1 day 29 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago